What singularly characterizes the left? Contempt!

President Trump was invited by the Black Journalists of America to be a guest at a debate or conversation with his opponent.

But no opponent showed up; it was a set-up … that’s what the left does.

ABC’s Rachel Scott submarined the former president right off the bat. She was arrogant, rude, and so unserious. She was just a hit-person, disrespectful and oozing contempt. Like the rest of the left, she didn't play fair. But, no matter, Trump can handle himself with far more aplomb and respect for his interrogators than those on the left ever do.

Harris Faulkner is one of the fine exceptions to the rule. She is the real deal, an actual journalist. Rachel Scott? Not so much. She was so very concerned to hear from Trump, “Was Kamala Harris a DEI hire?” Of course, she was. Biden made that abundantly clear at the time. He pledged to appoint a black woman. Someone had a “binder” and Kamala Harris was the lucky hire because she filled the bill.

Yes, she was appointed because she is nominally black but not African-American. She is Indian-Jamaican. She has zero experience as an African-American person because she is not African-American. She hails from Berkeley, California, and the part of her childhood that wasn't there was spent in Montreal, Canada. She ran for the public offices she eventually held in California as an Indian-American.

Only after becoming Biden’s DEI hire did she suddenly identify as black. Pity the American blacks who fall for her pretensions that she cares a bit about them. She does not. Of that, you can be sure. Just ask the young black men she threw into prison for petty offenses and kept there beyond their terms in order to have their captive labor to fight wildfires.

Those of us in California are meant to forget what we know to be true, that she is a woman without any core beliefs beyond her ambition to power.

She got every job, and every promotion to higher office she eventually got, thanks to patronage from a powerful man and her submission to such men. She was a terrible, craven, politicized district attorney. Before she became pro-criminal, she put thousands of black men in prison for marijuana possession!

She dropped cases her donors found inconvenient including numerous sex abuse cases involving priests. The San Francisco Catholic Church had donated generously to her campaign.

She also dismissed cases against her husband’s clients.

She is nothing more than a tool of the left and/or whoever pays the big bucks. That she is a candidate for the president of the U.S. is an affront, an assault, and an insult to all patriotic Americans whose family members have sacrificed their lives for generations to keep America a free and democratic republic.

As a vice presidential candidate, she raised money to bail out countless rioters who committed all manner of crimes during the George Floyd riots that she wholeheartedly supported. That cash she raised bailed out criminals who went on to commit more serious crimes with impunity.

ABC’s Rachel Scott is hardly unique or special. She is just another anti-white racist like Joy Reid, the women of The View, Rachel Maddow, Whoopi Goldberg in her current incarnation, etc., women hired to incite racial rage.

Racial rage sells.

The media is chock full of such women (and men) white and black, who believe their path to fame and power is full-scale anti-white sentiment.

Thank you, Barack Obama. What is more convenient to their cause than Trump-bashing? That is where their contempt becomes their full-scale campaign to destroy the man that stands opposed to everything they stand for: Open borders, the thorough restriction of fossil fuel, irresponsible spending ($35 trillion debt), the imposition of censorship of speech, religion and the Second Amendment and the mandated sexualization of children.

The defining characteristic of the American left today is their contempt for traditional Judeo-Christian values, for the family as the basis of Western civilization.

Rachel Scott is the poster child of the left’s contempt for all things essentially American. She has no gratitude for her opportunities, her obvious success in this not-racist nation. She has only contempt, even for the man who did more for black Americans than any president since Lincoln.

Perhaps Rachel Scott, like Kamala Harris, does not know that it was the Republican party that freed the slaves, that got the Civil Rights laws of the 1960s passed despite the Democrats’ opposition.

Maybe she does not know that it was Democrats who imposed the Jim Crow laws that were meant to prevent American blacks from succeeding and that it was Republicans who overturned those laws.

Rachel Scott, again like Kamala Harris, is very likely ignorant of the actual facts relevant to black Americans throughout U.S. history. She is one of those easily indoctrinated, mind-numbed souls who learned at the seat of far-left professors who embrace CRT and DEI at USC. (She knows DEI is destructive but will never admit it.) Thanks to forty years of anti-American indoctrination in our public schools, she was likely taught from an early age to loathe the country of her birth that has given her every opportunity to become massively successful and perhaps famous.

Gratitude is not a left-wing value as Dennis Prager has reminded us for decades.

Her verbal abuse of President Trump was despicable but hardly surprising, given who our corporate media seek to hire. Is it any wonder that fewer and fewer people watch ABC, or NBC, or CBS, or CNN, or MSNBC?

The left is about one thing, one thing only – contempt. They are intolerant. They hate any and all things truly American: the national anthem, faith, the flag, families, love of country, sovereignty, the rule of law, the protection of innocence, and common decency.

For inexplicable reasons, they cannot fathom why Trump is a hero to millions of Americans who see their country slipping away into some version of Orwell’s 1984. Rachel Scott, and Kamala Harris are the poster pols for that arrogance and contempt. ABC should be ashamed but they are probably proud of Scott’s incivility. Contempt is the name of their game. It is what characterizes the American left, the Democrat party of today.

Image: LiveNOW from Fox video, screen shot, via YouTube