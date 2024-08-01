Kamala starts a race war — Trump doubles down

American Jews have just gone through the incomprehensible barbaric attack on Israel, which was met with intense Jew-hatred and evil lies about Israel in America and around the globe.

Now, in the span of the past two weeks, Americans as a whole have experienced the near murder of past president, Donald Trump, who is now a current presidential candidate, and the palace coup of our current president, Joe Biden, now no longer a candidate for re-election. The latter may not even feel the knives in his back, as his heretofore obsequious vice-president, Kamala Harris leapfrogs over his waxen body, rocketing into cult-like status in her quest for presidential power.

Subtly, she lit the fuse to a race war, as evidenced by her “White Dudes for Harris” fundraiser, followed by a similar event of “White Women for Kamala.”

Harris espouses going forward, or progress, as she disgustingly throws us back to the days of Democrat-imposed segregation and their creation of the odious Jim Crow laws. I am not even sure what Harris’s racial composition is, nor do I care, but it seems that she has gone from self-identifying as a biracial Indian, to emphasizing her black background, playing as if she is African American instead of Caribbean Islander. Trump has entered the fray with fists in position to throw a punch. But just who is sucker-punching whom?

It all blew up at a black journalists event for which both Trump and Harris were scheduled to appear. Trump showed up; Harris didn’t. Deliberately or not, the event leaders kept Trump waiting for almost forty minutes due to a purported acoustics issue. Trump was then sandbagged with questions he deemed inappropriate and things spiraled downward from there.

While Trump has seemed off his game in running against Harris, his campaign must have been prepared for her candidacy. And perhaps they have a playbook that anticipated a campaign waged on identity politics. If so, he needs to ratchet up the dial.

Today, Trump appeared somewhat put upon and miffed at questions posed by the interviewers that he deemed inappropriate and attack-like. Moreover, he attacked Harris as a racial chameleon. While seemingly a mistake at first glance, one is getting the impression both Trump and Vance have anticipated the racial identity campaign and have decided to combat it.

While one can hope a race war will not become the crux of the campaign, it is likely that in the next few months we are going to witness a lot of ugly behavior. Ugh.

