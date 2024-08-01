Joe & Kamala Border Services out to lunch

They are doing everything possible to detach VP Kamala Harris from the Biden-Harris record. I can understand why, but it won't work because the evidence is overwhelming. This is from Jim Watson:

Democrats now insist that Vice President Kamala Harris, the party’s presumptive presidential nominee, was never actually the “border czar” in the Biden administration and instead only had responsibility for a small slice of the immigration portfolio -- tackling the “root causes” of migration from Mexico, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras. It's easy to see why they’re downplaying her role: The border has been, and remains, one of the Biden-Harris administration’s biggest electoral liabilities. Cities and states are struggling to house an unprecedented surge in immigration, with even blue states like Massachusetts imposing new restrictions on shelter for migrants. The blame for this ultimately lies with President Biden. Harris, though, is a senior member of the administration and deserves her share of the responsibility for its border fiasco. Even judging her just on what the vice president was said to be responsible for, however vaguely defined, she still fell short: Harris barely addressed the true “root causes” of immigration over the past three and a half years.

Yes, she fell short objectively. However, her biggest mistake was not taking the task seriously, an insult I would think to the President who appointed her. The VP never spoke with border governors like our own Governor Greg Abbott of Texas. She took a meaningless trip to look for the root causes when everybody knows that the issue is an open border and lack of enforcement of laws.

So the VP cannot escape the issue because she made it worse with her lack of respect for Americans impacted by the issue. It's on her and that's no joke, as her boss would say.

