Walz told high schoolers communism was a system where 'everyone shares'

Kamala Harris's running mate, Tim Walz, has been sweet on socialism and even communism for pretty much all his adult life.

After all, he did describe socialism as "neighborliness." He's the guy who let his city burn.

The Washington Free Beacon's Alana Goodman did some digging and found this in an old news clipping:

As a high school teacher in the 1990s, Democratic vice presidential candidate and Minnesota governor Tim Walz appeared to extol life under Chinese communism, telling his students that it is a system in which "everyone shares" and gets free food and housing. "It means that everyone is the same and everyone shares," Walz said during a lesson on China's communist system in November 1991. "The doctor and the construction worker make the same. The Chinese government and the place they work for provide housing and 14 kg or about 30 pounds of rice per month. They get food and housing." Walz's remarks were reported in a 1991 article in Nebraska's Alliance Times-Herald that focused on his work on student exchange programs in China. At the time, Walz was teaching social studies at a Nebraska high school.

What an infantile and ignorant view of communism. The thought of this guy teaching this to high schoolers makes the mind reel.

Except that it's not ignorant. He made trip after trip to communist China, under Mao and other leaders as a sort of Sandalista tourist and "English teacher," and if he were normal, he would have had a far more serious view about what communism is, particularly as it had been practiced in Mao's China.

As National Review's Daniel J. Pilla noted:

The allure of socialism (at least to young people) seems to be its claim of equity among all people. And there is some truth to that. Under socialism, all people (save the top 2 or 3 percent of the elite ruling class) are equally poor, oppressed, and destitute. And they are equally determined to flee to freedom (chiefly, to the U.S.) to the extent possible. The unbroken story of socialism is the misery and ruin it visits on a nation’s history, economy, and people. There’s not a single example in history where socialism made the lives of the masses better. The reasons for that are simple. Socialism can only exist through force and oppression; and socialist economies cannot and do not produce wealth.

The thought of his teaching this low-grade propaganda palaver to kids in 1991, the year the Soviet Union collapsed, and in the wake of the Solzhenitsyn's "Warning to the West" at Harvard, the Solidarity protests, the Tiananmen Square massacre, the fall of the Berlin Wall, the Velvet Revolution, the Mariel boatlifts, and the 1990 Nicaraguan election that got Daniel Ortega thrown out the first time (actual communists have told me that was the big one, the one that made them question their faith in communism), being at the front of the news is mind-blowing. Back then, nobody was admitting they were ever communist or pro-communist. They all were denying it, because the stain of oppression and failure was so obvious. But he was.

Obviously, something bad was going on there, he was propagandizing kids with the most simple-minded and outrageously mendacious claims possible. Every communist society has a "new class" or nomenklatura that gets special privileges the rest of the society doesn't get, so the claim that all are equal is insane. In wake of China's sickening history with communism, with hundreds of millions dead of starvation, that's some way of indicating "everyone shares."

This isn't normal stuff, and obviously, he can't be argued with. He needs to be rejected by voters resolutely because along with his partner, the airheaded daughter of a professor of Marxist economics, the pair of them have got ugly things in store for us with all that communist 'sharing.'

Image: Gage Skidmore, via Flickr // CC BY-SA 2.0