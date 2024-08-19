Just in case you're pitying Joe Biden making his DNC farewell ...

There will be whimpering. There will be nostalgia. There will be a lionization.

Joe Biden is slated to give his farewell to Democrats as he opens the gates for the new generation of Democrats at the Democratic National Convention, and you can bet the glurge will abound. Sniff, sniff.

Senile old Joe, though, isn't quite the pitiful old man he's likely to be depicted as.

Lunden Roberts, the Arkansas stripper who begot a child with Hunter Biden, which Hunter denied, and Joe tried to disown until it got too obvious with the courts getting involved, has written a new memoir called "Out of the Shadows: My Life Inside the Wild World of Hunter Biden" which will come out during the DNC.

According to Andrew Stiles at the Washington Free Beacon:

Now we finally get to hear "the story that everyone's been asking for." That's how Navy Joan's mother, Lunden Roberts, describes the contents of her new memoir, Out of the Shadows: My Life Inside the Wild World of Hunter Biden. It is certainly the most reliable account we're ever going to get of this sad and sordid saga, which is to say the author is neither a filthy liberal journalist nor a degenerate lying crackhead. She's just a former high-school basketball star from Arkansas with horrible taste in men and a seemingly limitless tolerance for toxic behavior. Roberts is also the victim of a cold-blooded smear campaign that drove her to consider suicide, a campaign that was aided and abetted, at least in part, by the sitting president of the United States, a career politician who has never missed an opportunity to praise himself for always putting family first. She doesn't explicitly criticize her daughter's grandfather in the book, but she didn't stop her publicity team from setting a release date during this Democratic National Convention, days before Biden's keynote address, and promising "revelations that could well impact the outcome of the 2024 election." Well, so much for that. The media wouldn't have cared much anyway if Biden was still the nominee. Now they can ignore it forever. Needless to say, Roberts's version is dramatically at odds with what you might have read in the media about strippers and one-night stands. That includes Hunter Biden's bestselling memoir, Beautiful Things (2021), in which he never mentions Roberts by name but describes her as "the woman from Arkansas who had a baby in 2018," one of dozens if not hundreds of women he bedded during his post-divorce "rampages" who were "hardly the dating type." He claimed, in the book and in Arkansas family court, to have no recollection of a lone "encounter" with the mother of his child. According to Roberts's more credible, less crack-addled account, that was a malicious and provably false claim, almost certainly grounds for a successful defamation lawsuit.

Roberts was no mere stripper met on a one-night-stand, but an employee of Hunter's, and someone who traveled with him from hotel to hotel on Hunter's travels.

Stiles notes that the worst character in the book was Joe Biden, whom Roberts demurs on naming, but clearly played the role of the sleazebag in the saga:

Hunter isn't even the worst of the villains. It was Joe Biden who insisted on running for president while his only son was in the throes of addiction, lucky to be alive, a wrecking ball who funded his reckless hedonistic lifestyle by selling access to the family name. It was Joe Biden who lashed out at reporters for asking about the granddaughter he refused to acknowledge and did nothing to stop his son from disparaging the child's mother as a gold-digging stripper slut he didn't even remember. It's Joe Biden, the guy who loves all his grandchildren, who still hasn't spoken to Navy Joan.

Hunter was a pawn, the mere bagman for Joe, who used his offices to propel himself to riches and political power. In doing that, he left a lot of wrecked lives and tried to defame those who protested into gold-diggers and liars, when in reality, there was a little child involved and they didn't want her around as a passive rebuke to their disgusting quest for power and bottom-of-the-barrel morals.

Now it's being told, and while the media will ignore this, as Stiles notes, the rest of us should not. The sleazy world of Joe Biden is his true presidential legacy. Lunden has done her part to let that story be known.

Image: Screen shot from Inside Edition video, via YouTube