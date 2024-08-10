Walz's Eagleton connection

The ‘Eagleton Affair’ may not come immediately to mind, except to those who either were old enough to vote in 1972 or are true students of history and politics. Thomas Eagleton was then a 42-year-old senator from Missouri who became George McGovern’s fifth or sixth choice for the VP slot after McGovern had secured the nomination. The more preferred choices had already said no to McGovern, probably the furthest Left candidate ever to run for the Presidency at that time. When so many say no, there is usually a good reason for doing so. McGovern was that reason.

Eagleton lasted about three weeks in total as the VP nominee. News had broken out that he had been under the care of a psychiatrist and had undergone shock therapy for depression. It soon became apparent that Eagleton was a bad choice, who would likely seal the fate of the fledgling McGovern candidacy. He was summarily dumped in favor of one Sargent Shriver, a member of the Kennedy Family by marriage.

The choice of Eagleton was one made in haste, not properly vetted, and one that created more problems than solutions. Plain and simple: McGovern dropped the ball and never recovered. The result was a Nixon landslide: 520-17 in the electoral college with Massachusetts being the only state McGovern carried (he also won in D.C.).

The parallels with today’s situation, (shall we term it the ‘Walz affair’?) is unmistakable. Yes, Tim Walz was one of six on Kamala’s short list of VP candidates, a list that included, in addition to Walz, North Carolina governor Roy Cooper, Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro, Arizona senator Mark Kelly, Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer, and Illinois governor JB Pritzker.

Whitmer and Cooper both withdrew from contention, and had a good reason for doing so, Kamala Harris was that reason. Sound familiar?

Shapiro would have been a solid strategic choice, one who could have had the potential to bring Pennsylvania into the fold. But, there was a looming negative against him, saying the quiet part out loud: He is Jewish, and now is not the time for a Jew to be the candidate of a party with strong ties to antisemites. The antisemite wing of the party voiced their concerns, Kamala listened and capitulated. Shapiro was out.

That brings us to Tim Walz, not the first, second, or third choice and now we know a choice not properly vetted, just as was the case in 1972 with the hastily selected Thomas Eagleton.

Since his selection, the nation has learned that Walz lied about his military service, ‘Stolen Valor’ being the term for his deception. Those with military backgrounds have another term for men such Walz, that being a ‘Blue Falcon.’ It is not a complimentary term.

Stolen Valor is not a candidate’s death knell for people who vote Democrat. Senator Richard Blumenthal is testimony to that fact.

The stolen valor charge, true as it is, will likely not be the end of Harris-Walz ticket, but it does reveal something that reflects negatively on Kamala Harris and her team. If the Harris team is not capable of properly vetting a VP candidate, are they really ready to run the country? How could they have made such a mistake as Walz? Who chaired the selection committee?

Answer: Eric Holder.

When one speaks of people lacking moral convictions and willing to do what it takes to win, the name Eric Holder springs to mind. Additionally, when one thinks of people capable of making huge mistakes, Holder also tops the list.

Holder, who supplanted Janet Reno as the worst U.S. AG in history (he in turn was supplanted by Merrick Garland), has been a man who has shown an extreme sense of loyalty, not to the nation, but to Democrats exclusively,

Which may be the answer to why Kamala choose Holder, as both are more interested in either self-promotion or promotion of the radical Left agenda, than helping the country. These poor decisions have resulted in a controversy that her campaign did not need.

There is another possible answer, one as simple as she is: The woman is not ready, or capable, of being the President.

Image: Missouri Secretary of State