Tim, don't you lie to me

As Chuck Berry said: "don't you lie to me 'Cos it makes me mad I get shook up as a man can be." Yes, people really get shook up, to be polite, when a man said that he used weapons of war when he wasn't in war.

Here is the story:

Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign updated its online biography of running mate Tim Walz’s military service amid Republican efforts to question his record in the Army National Guard. On its website, the Harris campaign axed a reference to Walz as a “retired command sergeant major” and now says that he once served at the command sergeant major rank -- a small change that nonetheless reflects his true rank at retirement from the Army National Guard. Walz, the governor of Minnesota, served for 24 years in the National Guard before retiring in 2005 from the military to run for the U.S. House, where he became the most senior enlisted soldier to serve in Congress.

That's cute. They changed the résumé.

Let me ask you a simple question. A company has to delete something from an executive's profile because they learned that he lied to get the job. What would happen to that executive's career? My guess is that he'd be gone by now for cheating on his résumé.

In this case, the matter is military service, such as going to war and putting your life in danger. Military families take it very seriously when some exaggerates their service, such as taking bullets when you didn't.

So as the song goes, don't lie to me because I get shook up.

Image: Lorie Shaull