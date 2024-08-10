Tulsi Gabbard: domestic terrorist?

How many domestic flights are covered by Federal Air Marshalls (FAM)? Far fewer than you’d imagine. According to Simple Flying.com, there are about 45,000 daily flights. Estimates place the chance you’ll have a FAM onboard your flight at 6%, though I suspect it’s considerably less. Keep that in mind.

Recently in The coming terrorist attacks, and in Terrorist attacks in America: just a matter of time? I noted the Harris/Biden Administration is finally admitting tens of thousands of terrorists and Chinese spies and military operatives are in America, more are crossing our borders daily, and our “secure” borders might—maybe--have something to do with that. They are, of course, engaging in bureaucratic ass covering. They know we’re going to get hit, and hard.

One would think every Dick and Jane in federal law enforcement would be dealing with this. One would think wrong. Just ask former Hawaii Representative and recovering Democrat, Tulsi Gabbard:

Graphic: X Screenshot

Tuesday night, while self-styled Democratic nominee Kamala Harris pledged to defend ‘freedom, compassion, and the rule of law’ to cheers in Philadelphia, Hawaii’s Tulsi Gabbard described being tracked by teams of government agents in a surveillance regime more reminiscent of East Germany than a free country. Whistleblowing Air Marshals told Uncover DC Gabbard was singled out as a terror threat under the so-called ‘Quiet Skies’ program, and the former presidential candidate says she noticed. ‘The whistleblowers’ account matches my experience,’ says Gabbard. ‘Everything lines up to the day.’

It was only when several whistleblowers came forward that Gabbard was able to put things into perspective. On every flight she took, she was singled out for intrusive searches. Considering Gabbard is a Lieutenant Colonel in the Army Reserve, an Iraq War veteran, and former congresswoman, one might consider this odd. One would have no idea:

‘I’ve got a couple of blazers in there, and they’re squeezing every inch of the entire collar, every inch of the sleeves, every inch of the edging of the blazers,’ she says. ‘They’re squeezing or padding down underwear, bras, workout clothes, every inch of every piece of clothing.’ Agents unzipped the lining inside the roller board of her suitcase, patting down every inch inside the liner. Gabbard was asked to take every piece of electronics out and turn each on, including her military phone and computer.

Gabbard was put on a SSSS list—Secondary Security Screening Selection—a domestic terror watch list.

Gabbard is unaware she has two Explosive Detection Canine Teams, one Transportation Security Specialist (explosives), one plainclothes TSA Supervisor, and three Federal Air Marshals [FAM] on every flight she boards.

Consider that against the virtual certainty there will never be a single FAM on any domestic flight you ever take, and that there are so many daily flights, and so few FAMs, there will virtually never be more than a single FAM on any flight.

How much does a program like Quiet Skies cost? In 2019, it was nearly half the FAM budget, which means even fewer flights have FAMS while people like Tulsi Gabbard are being followed, dog sniffed, their undies are being groped and passengers are bumped from flights to accommodate multiple FAMs following her.

… the program has grown ‘off the charts,’ especially since January 6th. ‘They’re watching 8-year-old children. They’re following 17-year-old cheerleaders that were traveling for cheer competitions, people who lost their legs in combat… TSA is out of control against the American people.’

Why would the Harris/Biden Administration waste so many scarce resources on Gabbard when they’ve admitted the actual terror threat is at never-before-seen levels? We’ll likely never know the truth, but it’s not hard to imagine their motives. Gabbard is a recovering Democrat, a woman who saw the light, abandoned the one, true political faith and now supports the Constitution. Worse, she badly embarrassed Kamala Harris in the 2020 Democrat presidential debates. Shortly after Gabbard tongue-lashed her, Kamala dropped out of the race, winning not a single delegate. You don’t suppose Kamala is the type to hold a grudge, do you? You don’t suppose the Harris/Biden Administration would persecute innocent Americans, labeling them domestic terrorists, do you? People like those “radical, traditional Catholics” who—gasp—value the roots of their faith and like the Latin Mass? Or even worse, anyone who might support—shudder—Donald Trump? Gabbard has also been consistently critical of Kamala and Joe Biden. I somehow suspect that’s more than enough for the regime to sic federal law enforcement on Gabbard.

Graphic: The kind of person the Harris/Biden Administration thinks a domestic terrorist. X Screenshot

And in the meantime, domestic flights are as unsecured as our “secure border,” unless Tulsi Gabbard happens to be aboard. Oh well. When terrorists attack across the country, it will be Trump’s fault, just as everything else is.

