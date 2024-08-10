Barbarism in America: The Harris-Walz Agenda

In a move that should outrage every American, Minnesota governor Tim Walz, who is now Kamala Harris' running mate, recently signed into law the Pro Act, a bill that allows babies born alive to be left to die if the child survived an abortion attempt. This legislation, now law in Minnesota, represents a level of barbarism that should have no place in a civilized society.

Some will claim this is an overstatement. However, eight infants born alive have already been lost to post-birth abortion -- bald-faced infanticide.

This barbaric policy is a brutal reality where newborns, who survive attempted abortions. Abortion is unethical to start with as the purpose of medicine is to heal and maintain the health of the patient -- every ethical doctor knows a pregnant woman represents two patients. Abortion neither heals nor maintains the health of either patient, stopping the healthy function of the woman’s reproductive system and snatching life itself away from the baby.

Allowing a baby born alive to die is unethical on a whole other level. Every physician is bound by a “duty to care,” ethically and legally. It is always wrong (and often illegal) for a doctor to refuse care, especially to a patient who will die without said care. Any doctor who allows a baby born alive to die should have their license revoked immediately and be sued for malpractice by the family.

Amazingly, stadiums are filled with people cheering for Harris and Walz as they advocate these extreme policies. Their supporters blindly applaud policies like partial-birth and post-birth abortion.

They cheer as Harris and Walz discuss policies that promote the termination of life at its most vulnerable stage. As horrific as America abortion landscape has been, the Harris-Walz ticket promises to take our culture further into moral decay.

It is not just Minnesota where such barbaric policies are being championed. Former Virginia governor Ralph Northam showed support for similar measures, saying 'The infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that's what the mother and the family desired,'" meaning you can just let it die before your eyes if you so choose.

This clash of civilizations between the values of life and the barbarism of the Harris-Walz agenda is stark, to say the least. But do our elected representatives are under prepared to solve this massive issue. The Right only talks about abortion in terms of arbitrary gestational age restrictions, while the Left hammers the campaign trail with the rhetoric “You’ll lose your rights unless we have abortion on demand!” The Left knows that the fear of loss is more powerful than vain debates on when we should start protecting human beings -- which is how they keep winning elections.

The nation needs pro-life statesmen. These men and women need to understand that all people are equally valuable, from conception until natural death -- whether in an IVF clinic’s freezer, a woman’s womb, or on their deathbed -- deserving of blessing and protection. Then they must have the resolve to stand in front of the barbaric horde of radical pro-abortion extremists, exposing the evil of abortion, and say, “If you want to hurt those women and babies, you’re going to have to go through me.”

Jim Harden is the CEO of CompassCare, a pro-life pregnancy center organization that provides support and resources for women facing unplanned pregnancies. CompassCare advocates for the protection of all human life from conception to natural death.

