Tim Walz: Failing upward

Could the Democrats really be stupid enough to pick the doughy, oafish, failed governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz as their bottom-of-the-ticket standard-bearer?

As the lefties said yesterday: Yes, they can. What's more, Harris is now ahead in some of the polls, because the TikTok generation is eating it up.

It's astonishing, really, given Walz's record, which in the past would have been poison to Democrats looking to win an election.

For starters, he's got a record to rival the mayor of Portland in seeing his state's top city turned into the new Detroit, letting his city burn. He waited five days to send in the National Guard as business after business were turned into smoldering ruins.

Jennifer Murphy wrote, "I’ve taken the liberty of putting together a little cheat sheet on Governor Tim Walz



In 2020, during the George Floyd riots, Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey requested the MN National Guard on day 2.

Cops, of course, were not supported, he didn't have their backs:

Walz and his disgusting wife actually embraced the George Floyd rioting as if it were the smell of freedom, instead of the stench of the fourth world.

What the hell



Minnesota First Lady says she left the windows open during the 2020 BLM riots to smell the burning tires and soak in the moment



Her daughter was also caught leaking National Guard plans to rioters so they could avoid arrest



And speaking of the fourth world, corruption of the kind seen up until now only in failed states got a foothold on Walz's watch with his immense COVID shovel-outs:

Want more of that in your country, a nation of Minnesotas? Tim Walz is the man for it. And there are people who will vote for him!

The hard reality in all this record is that cities don't recover from that kind of mayhem, they stay hellholes for decades, and recover only very slowly with changed attitudes on riots, as gradually improving Detroit can attest. What Walz did was make his state's top city, one that was once known as "nice" into a smoldering pit of misery, a place people flee:

Minnesotans couldn't get out of that state fast enough.



According to American Experiment:

And, as a recent report by labor market analytics firm Lightcast titled “Minnesota’s Vanishing Workforce,” helpfully summarized by Axios, found: …with total net migration of -17,365 between 2020 and 2022, Minnesota is in the top 10 states with the highest domestic outflows in the country.

Where are Minnesotans, and for that matter, all Americans, going to flee if Walz somehow gets into national power?

But to Harris, Walz sounds like just the guy to reward with the second slot on a presidential ticket. Records don't matter, and bad records are all the better.

Walz hates farmers and calls the rural parts of the state "mostly rocks and cows."

That's right, his state is one of the nation's top agricultural producers, and he thinks the cows just got there.

He also pees down voters' legs and tells them it's raining:

He was big on COVID lockdowns:

"All for the greater good," he explained.

And he was a proud member of this hall-of-shame club, stating he had "no regrets."

Don't forget that he also was a bigtime demonizer of the safe and effective hydroxychloroquine treatment for COVID.

It's almost like he wanted them to die.

In addition, he put tampons in boys' restrooms in schools, and completely embraced transgender madness, making his state a sanctuary state for the castration of youngsters as 'gender-affirming care.' He also was big on abortion -- until the day of birth.

His military record is repulsive, having served in the National Guard and abandoned his unit when he learned it was heading to Iraq. He's been accused of stolen valor, as well, making a mockery of those who showed it.

In addition, he's also a convicted drunk driver.

Charlie Kirk has a good summary of Walz's string of 'accomplishments;:

Welcome to the race, Tim Walz!



Let’s make sure America knows who you are.



Yet with a record like that, he's not box-office poison to the Democrats, he's just the guy to promote to the top of the ticket, as if Democrats have no one better out there. They did, but he was Jewish, so they weren't going to promote that.

They'd much rather promote the Minnesota model of failure throughout the entire U.S. so they are promoting this failure upward. Cynically, they don't care that voters don't approve of that record, they've got themselves convinced that they are so TikTokked in outlook they'll embrace Walz's down-home tubby check-shirt image over his record, just as they'll embrace Harris's racial diversity over her execrable record.

They must think they've got it rigged enough in the swing states to ensure that's nothing to worry about regarding the far-left, uberwoke records of either of them.

For the sake of the country, one can only hope it's not true, and word of the Walz record will shake voters to their senses.

