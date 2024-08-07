Brit child killer ‘misinfo’: Amid riots, has truth been swept under the rug?

One thing riots, such as the ones currently roiling Britain, are good for is serving as a distraction. For example, consider what we know — and are not being told — about what sparked the unrest: The murders of three little girls and injuring of 10 others at a Southport, U.K., dance class last Monday.

We’ve seen much hand-wringing over misinformation about the killer, 17-year-old Axel Rudakubana, about how he was incorrectly identified on social media as a Muslim asylum seeker. In reality, authorities told us, he was born in Britain to Christian Rwandan immigrants. Alright, fair enough. But all the focus on the Right-wing™, Racist™ riots has distracted us from an elephant in the room: Where’s the rest of the information about Rudakubana?

In particular, why no news about his motive?

With it now being well more than a week after the incident, the police have surely interviewed the criminal exhaustively and must have some idea what drove him. Why the crickets?

Anyone who knows the drill here understands that when authorities withhold such information about a high-profile case, it’s often because they’ve something to hide; the truth perhaps contradicts establishment narratives. For example, here’s a question:

What is Rudakubana’s current religion?

That he comes from a “Christian family” is not at all dispositive. I came from a largely agnostic family and am now a man of devout faith. So one could wonder, just thinking out loud: Did Rudakubana convert to Islam?

To be clear, I don’t know. I do know, however, that authorities’ information blackout is suspicious. I also know that being a young man growing up in an area with a Muslim presence, it’s not inconceivable that Rudakubana could’ve found through Islam meaning in the spiritually dead, secular West. This is not unheard of; just consider John Walker Lindh, who went from liberal Marin County to being an “American Taliban.”

Consider as well that Rudakubana, like so many jihadists, committed his crimes with a knife and that use of cutting instruments is prescribed in the Koran. (In fairness, though, guns are not as prevalent in the U.K.) Realize, too, that “Sudden Jihad Syndrome” is not unheard of among converts, who tend to be far more passionate than “cradle” believers. Lindh is a prime example.

Another consideration is that if Rudakubana’s motive accorded with establishment narratives — if, let’s say, he supported Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party (fat chance) — the authorities would likely want to reveal it in order to try to discredit the current anti-balkanization/anti-Islamization protests. But they’re instead very tight-lipped.

Anyone who’d impugn me for airing these suspicions can, very kindly, go stick their complaints where the sun don’t shine. Suspicions are warranted when the powers-that-be consistently act suspiciously, when they continually play woke games hoping few will ask the obvious questions.

A good example is how authorities were reluctant to release the manifesto of MUSS (Made-Up Sexual Status, aka “transgender”) killer Audrey Hale. Memory-holed even more was the murder of five-year-old white boy Cannon Hinnant, who was shot in the head point blank in front of his sisters in 2020 by a 25-year-old black neighbor named Darius Sessoms. Insofar as the case was reported at all, we were supposed to believe there was no racial component and just let it go. I mean, it’s not as if little Cannon was George Floyd, a victim sympathetic to the pseudo-elites. But not only was no information about motive released, when I contacted the police a year later and asked about it, I received no response. Crickets. Again, though, do you really suppose they know nothing about motive?

(And could you imagine the national convulsions if a five-year-old black boy were coldly executed by a white man? Do you think it wouldn’t be considered a racial incident?)

To reiterate, I’ve no concrete information about Rudakubana’s motivations. It’s entirely possible, too, though perhaps not probable, that he was just “crazy” and picked his victims randomly. But shouldn’t we be told? Will we?

If the Hinnant case is any indicator, the British authorities may be able to get away with never releasing the motive, especially with the West’s compliant enemedia. It’s a double standard that enrages and inflames. It’s also the stuff of which revolutions are made.

Image: YouTube video screen grab.