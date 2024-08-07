Why is dictator Maduro so interested in Venezuela's 'Tren de Aragua' gang activity in the U.S.?

Venezuela's democratic forces are a pretty observant lot, having spotted evidence of fraud in some background pictures of the regime's vote-counting houses as employees took selfies.

Now, one of them has spotted something interesting on dictator Nicolas Maduro's cell phone as he made a televised speech, in a whatsapp message from one of his closest lieutenants:

Image taken during a Maduro speech on National TV (Venezuela 🇻🇪)



The Whatsapp text from Jorge Arreaza (Regime Member) reads: “EFE. Colorado is in alert…”



The picture is the actual article mentioned in the conversation that reads: “Colorado is in alert over threat of the… pic.twitter.com/oHKpMYmYuT — 𝐄𝐫𝐢𝐤 𝐒𝐮𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐳 Φ (@eriksuarezn) August 7, 2024

Arreaza is Hugo Chavez's son-in-law, and a trusted Chavista confidante, having held positions such as foreign minister, minister of science and technology, and vice president. During Chavez's final illness at the hands of Castrocare, he served as the unofficial spokesman for the Chavez family.

He's almost certainly a fluent English speaker, having gotten his master's degree in European Policy Studies at Cambridge University, in the U.K.

He's also one of those guys who got himself sanctioned, during the Trump administration, cutting off his access to U.S. banking.

According to Wikimedia Commons:

The U.S. Department of State issued a statement describing Arreaza as being "at the forefront" of the Maduro administration attempts "to thwart the democratic aspirations of the Venezuelan people."[

Now we learn that he's sending whatsapp messages to Maduro himself with articles about Tren de Aragua's progress wreaking mayhem in the United States.

It's been reported that Maduro emptied his prisons, specifically Tocoron prison which is or has been controlled by Tren de Aragua gangs, to fire up the border surge against the U.S., telling released thugs to head north. Tocoron was recently taken over by the Venezuelan government, and many believe deals were cut, though the Venezuelan government denies it.

It's also known that the late Hugo Chavez himself took an intense interest in pushing illegal immigration to the border, once saying he'd be glad to camp out there to help the illegals in.

It's further known that Maduro's close ally, the odious Marxist dictator Daniel Ortega, has a complete border surge operation going on, flying illegal migrants in from as far away as India, collecting his fees, and sending them north, specifically to wreak havoc onto the U.S. as he said so himself.

According to CNN, Tren de Aragua is doing this in the states:

An alleged multistate human trafficking ring forcing immigrant women into prostitution. The mysterious killing of a former police officer in South Florida. Attacks against police officers in New York. The arrest of a drug dealer in Chicago. Local and federal officials say these apparently unrelated crimes have a common denominator: Tren de Aragua, a transnational criminal gang that originated in a Venezuela prison and has slowly made its way south and north in recent years. They say it’s now operating in the United States. The scale of its operations is unknown, but crimes attributed to alleged members of the gang have worried elected officials and some Republican members of Congress have asked the Biden administration “to formally designate the vicious Tren de Aragua as a Transnational Criminal Organization.” For several years, the criminal group has terrorized South American countries, including Venezuela, its country of origin, as well as Bolivia, Colombia, Chile and Peru. Retired general Óscar Naranjo, a former vice president of Colombia and chief of the Colombian National Police, told CNN Tren de Aragua is “the most disruptive criminal organization operating nowadays in Latin America, a true challenge for the region.”

Three days ago, the U.S. did designate it a transnational criminal organization. CNN noted in its report that it's been mentioned in connection with at least 70 crimes committed in U.S. charges, with many more merely suspected.

Now we learn that Maduro is abnormally interested in this, in news stories about its activities.

If Maduro has a hand in this game, he needs to answer for it. If the border surge is all about sending gangs into the U.S. and actually directing these dirtbags to murder our nationals, (as the brother at least of one member is accused of doing on a Georgia nursing student), and many other crimes, then we are looking at an act of war, that would actually justify a hoseout of that hellhole which is currently in an election fraud debacle. If the Harris-Biden team refuses to act on it, they're just letting it happen because they're happy it's happening. The rest of us should read this as a more serious invasion than anyone suspected.

Image: Twitter screen shot