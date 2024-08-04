The British people’s pushback against unlimited immigration has begun

Sparked by British people daring to stand up to the government’s unlimited Third World (and deeply pro-Islamic) immigration policies, anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant riots are raging across the UK. This post will provide context for what’s happening, along with videos of the riots.

England has had a few mass immigration experiences: In the first half of the first millennium, the Romans slaughtered and subjugated the Celtic population or sent them to the Isle’s geographic fringes. The remaining Romano-British population was replaced in the second half of that millennium by waves of Nordic invaders. In 1066, the Normas overran the Anglo-Saxons, who became subordinate in their own land. Until recently, that was the last conquest of that small collection of islands in the Atlantic.

In the 16th and 18th centuries, small numbers of French refugees arrived, escaping, first, religious violence and, second, the French Revolution. During WWII, the British repelled an attempted Nazi conquest.

After WWII and the collapse of her empire, Britain began to welcome more people from the former empire. But mostly, for the more than 900 years between 1066 and Tony Blair, the UK was predominantly the ancient mix of Celts, Anglo-Saxons, Normans, and the descendants of refugees from decades or centuries earlier.

Tony Blair’s government inaugurated thirty years of mass immigration, whether legal, illegal, or flowing from Angela Merkel’s welcome mat to the Muslim world in 2015. Floods of Central Europeans often changed England’s dominant Christian culture in some areas from Protestant to Catholic, and hordes of Muslims changed the most active faith from Christian to Islam.

From 2001 to 2011, 70% of Britain’s population growth was due not to Brits having babies but to immigration. In 2021, almost 15% of the UK’s population was immigrants. Then, in the single year from 2022 to 2023, England and Wales added over 600,000 people. Many of these immigrants have come from the EU, with sites such as Wikipedia implying that they’re Europeans who’ve brought Western culture with them. But, going back to Merkel’s floodgates, we know many of these EU immigrants are Muslims who had first made their way to the continent before heading for Britain.

And about those Muslims:

India and Pakistan accounted for 15% of the migrants. We can guess that all the Pakistani migrants are Muslim, although we don’t know how many of the Indian ones have been.

What we do know is that, as of 2021, Islam was the second-largest religion in the UK, at 6.5% of the total population (and note that this was before three more years of mass immigration, which included those 600,000 who came in 2022/2023). Also in 2021, Muslims were 15% of London’s population, close to 10% of the Midlands’ population, and 8% of Yorkshire’s population. Those percentages have surely grown, too. Muslims, unlike British Christians, are religiously active. They attend their mosques and block streets with their prayers.

In the most recent elections, Muslims won political offices across the UK, especially in Yorkshire. One of the first things the new Labour government did was to re-fund UNRWA, which is Hamas, and to prepare an arms embargo against Israel.

According to Peter Hammond, who studied what happened as Muslim populations growing within a country, at 2-5% they proselytize among gangs and prison populations; at around 5%, they push to change a country’s culture; and as they near 10% they rely on open lawlessness. Before today, we saw that lawlessness most recently during mass riots in and near Leeds, a formerly stalwart old British town. The non-Muslim British responded passively.

However, on July 29, a man attacked a children’s party at Southport, Merseyside, killing three little girls and injuring ten other people, mostly children. This is a region that is second only to London when it comes to Muslim population density, so people, based on past mass attacks in the UK and elsewhere, assumed the attacker was Muslim. They later learned that that police arrested Axel Rudakubana, the child of Christian Rwandan immigrants. Axel’s religious affiliation is unknown.

For many British people, this attack on children was the final straw, and that’s true even though Axel is apparently not Muslim and is British-born. They haven’t forgotten the Islamically-inspired violence that’s been practically normative in Great Britain and Ireland since 9/11. The chart below is culled from The Religion of Peace’s comprehensive list of Muslim-inspired violence and terrorism in Europe:

(See here for more data about Islamic crime in Great Britain.)

Nor have Brits failed to note that, in their urban area, immigrant populations are responsible for a great deal of the crime that occurs in what was once a remarkably crime-free Europe. They’ve also noticed, after the sex exploitation scandal in Rotherham, that Muslim and immigrant crime in Britain often goes unreported for reasons of political correctness.)

All of the above is a necessary set-up to understand what’s happening in Great Britain and Ireland, which is that ordinary people are taking to the streets to go after all foreigners, and Muslims are mobilizing to engage in full-out warfare with the English. Here’s a summary, which I’ll follow with tweets and videos to close out this post.

The riots are spreading throughout the UK, especially in the north. Antifa is siding with the Muslims and other immigrants. Newly installed Labour Prime Minister Sir Kier Starmer is vowing to use all those wonderful powers the government acquired during COVID to put the UK into lockdown to stop the riots.

In the most interesting development, in Ireland, the Catholics and the Protestants, whose fierce enmity goes back hundreds of years, are uniting against immigrants, especially Muslims. Truly, as the old saying goes, “the enemy of my enemy is my friend.”

With that, here’s visual evidence of the civil war that’s raging in the UK as those with roots in the land, those who love England as she is, and those, like the Sikhs, with a reasonable fear of Islam’s growth push back against their government’s efforts to replace them.

In this first video, note the Israeli flags amongst those pushing to save a traditional England:

England belongs to English patriots. pic.twitter.com/JO7UlBjMR3 — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) August 4, 2024

Crowds are gathering in Manchester City centre.

The protesters sing “we want our country back” 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧#FarRight #FarRightThugs pic.twitter.com/2PCcmfDiWR — Ashlea Simon (@AshleaSimonBF) August 3, 2024

Civil war has broken out in England



3 children were brutally murdered by a migrant and the police did nothing, so half the country has erupted into mass riots.

The migrants are also throwing acid and hitting people with hammers in counter protest.

The police are overwhelmed pic.twitter.com/rsTw9KckQT — Lord Miles (@real_lord_miles) August 3, 2024

Bristol, England — On Aug. 3, Antifa (on the left side of the video) brawled with people protesting outside a migrant hotel. pic.twitter.com/Kb9Py3ZFDY — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) August 4, 2024

Muslims in Bolton arrested carrying weapons to attack protesters.



You happy @Keir_Starmer ?



You've created a false rhetoric and turned the public on each other! pic.twitter.com/B551B1UK2I — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) August 4, 2024

Bolton, Manchester, England:



Breaking: A large “Muslim patrol” group has mobilized today to try to attack people protesting in the “enough is enough” anti-mass migration protest. They are shouting, “Allahu akbar.” pic.twitter.com/0s52tofTKV — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) August 4, 2024

It’s the “Allahu akbar” chant that’s the tip-off that they’re not engaged in peaceful pushback against yob violence. They view their role in the UK as a jihad:

Mirroring scenes across the country, masked Muslim mobs chanting "allahu akbar" come out against the people protesting following the brutal murder of 3 little girls by Axel Muganwa Rudakubana in Middlesbrough. pic.twitter.com/HFaNhEEaqa — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) August 4, 2024

BREAKING: Large armed gangs of masked people are roaming the streets of Britain shouting "allah akhbar" in response to anti-open border protests.



SHARE - The media is hiding this👇pic.twitter.com/0UYKkCCibH — PeterSweden (@PeterSweden7) August 3, 2024

Social breakdown, of course, is following the violence:

There are riots going on in UK. British Nationalists are fighting with Islamists in UK.



Amidst all this chaos, Britishers can be seen stealing from shops vandalised in riots. These thieves are white people, not Asian or Black.



In the times of crisis, real nature always comes… pic.twitter.com/QNN7GkyZt6 — Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) August 4, 2024

MP Starmer vows huge new police powers:

It didn’t have to come to this. This is what the British government created. It’s no surprise that, in Rotherham, a mob is doing something incredible foul, which is to try to burn down a hotel in which people are located because the government turned it into a refugee center for Muslims:

This is what happens when a government imports people who are antithetical to the citizens and, as in the case of Rotherham and the grooming and rape scandal, does nothing to stop the immigrants’ depredations against the existing population.

With luck, the newly installed Labour government will fall. Without luck, Starmer will use this unrest to consolidate his hold on power; his government will go after the pro-British protesters with the ferocity of Biden going after the J6 protesters, even while ignoring the Muslim protests; and the government will speed up replacing a non-compliant British population.

