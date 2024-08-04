Kamala’s husband revealed to be another morally corrupt ‘MeToo-er’

Kamala and Mr. Kamala (i.e., Doug Emhoff) may regret her being dragged into the limelight now that his sordid private life has emerged. It turns out that, while married, he impregnated his children’s nanny, something that is both a moral wrong and an instance of actionable sexual harassment in the workplace.

The Daily Mail (of course) broke the story:

Kamala Harris’s husband’s first marriage ended after he got his children’s nanny pregnant, DailyMail.com can exclusively reveal. Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff cheated on his first wife Kerstin with the blonde nanny, who also taught at their children’s pricey private school. The woman, Najen Naylor, 47, did not deny the story when approached by DailyMail.com at her home in the New York millionaires’ playground, The Hamptons. [snip] A close friend with direct knowledge of the affair and pregnancy told DailyMail.com that Naylor did not keep the child – though her social media shows a video of a mysterious baby girl named Brook in 2009, the year the baby would have been born.

Emhoff has admitted that the report is true:

Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff acknowledged Saturday in a statement to CNN that he had an affair during his first marriage after the alleged details of the relationship were published by a British tabloid. “During my first marriage, Kerstin and I went through some tough times on account of my actions. I took responsibility, and in the years since, we worked through things as a family and have come out stronger on the other side,” Emhoff said in a statement provided exclusively to CNN.

We do not know what Emhoff means when he says he took responsibility. It could mean that he owned up to the affair, paid for the child’s upbringing, or funded an abortion...or something else entirely.

Emhoff is 12 years older than Naylor and she was an employee in his home. No matter how you slice it, that’s sleazy sexual harassment. This was not a grand love affair that saw him leave his wife for the love of his life. Instead, he diddled the nanny, just as entitled men have always done to less powerful women trapped in their homes.

What Emhoff did was a perfect example of the whole “MeToo” phenomenon that leftists intended to destroy Trump but that, instead, destroyed so many powerful, famous leftists, including knocking Al Franken out of the Senate, Andrew Cuomo out of the New York governor’s office, Matt Lauer out of ABC, and Harvey Weinstein out of Hollywood and into prison. But in 2018, Kamala’s husband was a nobody, and nobody cared about him.

It’s no coincidence that all these powerful leftist men used that power to sexually abuse women. Democrats have a long history of using their policies to enslave women. We don’t need to start with the Democrat slavers and the women they preyed upon. We can, instead, look to the 1960s, when the radical leftist Weathermen Underground mandated that women give them sex and relegated them to the role of cooks and housekeepers. The Black Panthers considered the white, leftist hippy chicks who attached themselves to the group to be good only for sex and cleaning.

What keeps women clinging to the Democrat party despite this abuse is abortion. They will give away anything—dignity, sex, the right not to be beaten to a pulp in a boxing ring—to keep abortion.

As White House correspondent Nina Burleigh said in 1998, after it emerged that Bill Clinton had exploited a vulnerable 21-year-old intern for his sexual satisfaction, “I’d be happy to give him a blow job just to thank him for keeping abortion legal.” Leftist women are so cheap and morally compromised they’ll prostitute themselves for the possibility that they may need or want to kill a baby.

Emhoff is right in there with all those other lovely Democrat men.

In addition, although Democrats wave Emhoff around to prove that Kamala isn’t anti-Israel, despite her anti-Israel policies and romance with Muslims, his law firm represented the PLO, among other anti-Israel Muslim entities, which means that he and Kamala lived off that dirty money:

The newspaper noted that Emhoff, the husband of Kamala Harris, was a partner at DLA Piper whose “lobbying clients” had included the governments of Afghanistan and Bahrain, as well as the Qatari government-funded Al Jazeera Network and the Palestine Monetary Authority. DLA Piper was good to the Emhoff-Harris family with the family taking home $2.7 million in 2019 and $1.2 million in 2020. “To aspire to create wealth is a good thing as far as I’m concerned. If that is what one chooses. I, on the other hand, have chosen to live a life of public service,’ Kamala had claimed. But the “life of public service” led to her husband’s role at DLA Piper. And two DLA Piper clients are connected to a flashpoint in Kamala’s foreign policy. As vice president, Kamala pursued a harsher line against Israel than Biden, virulently denouncing the Jewish state over its military campaign against Hamas terrorists after Oct 7. DLA Piper not only represented Qatar through its state-owned Al Jazeera terrorist propaganda network, but has an office there as part of the Qatar Financial Centre Branch of DLA Piper Middle East. Qatar harbors Hamas and funded it along with other Islamic terrorist groups.

No wonder that Emhoff’s daughter, Ella, distances herself as far as possible from Judaism and is a Hamas fundraiser.

In sum, Doug Emhoff abuses young women, makes money off of Israel’s enemies, and, with Kamala, raised a child who funds those same enemies. He’s a bad Jew and a bad person. And he’s Kamala’s husband, the man with whom she’s shared her life for a decade.

Image: Doug Emhoff (cropped). YouTube screen grab.

