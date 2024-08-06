Olympics: Summon the nut jobs

A musical theme tied to the Olympic Games is “Summon the Heroes,” composed by John Williams. An equally appropriate theme might be, “Summon the Nut Jobs.”

While many of the athletes sport astonishing talents, approaching the elite status of athletes in Ancient Greece, a growing minority are mentally imbalanced. Per a study from the British Journal of Sports Medicine, a quarter of former athletes were saddled with anxiety and depression.

It’s easy to be impressed by Olympic champions, perhaps even succumbing to a bit of envy as they have seemingly conquered Maslow’s hierarchy of needs, and achieved self-actualization. However, all too often, it turns out that their mental fitness is not as sharp as their physical fitness. Indeed, under the pressure to perform, many current competitors are also mentally challenged, if not total nut jobs.

Sure, many of their performances are heroic, and worthy of admiration. But even the greatest of champions, including Simone Biles (gymnastics) and Michael Phelps (swimming), have struggled with depression.

For every “winner,” there are many more “losers.” Or are they? For those not oppressed by the “tyranny of expectations,” maybe the Olympic Creed rings true: "The most important thing in life is not the triumph, but the fight; the essential thing is not to have won, but to have fought well.”

Athletically, most of us are in the middle of the Bell Curve. This is not to adopt a defeatist mentality, but to realize that one’s athletic efforts may not propel one into the elite echelon. Turns out there’s some profundity to the Olympic Creed.

One may admire, but not necessarily envy the Olympic Champion who aspires to the shrine of Hermes. If anything, their plight engenders some sympathy, for soon enough the crowd’s adulation will fade away. Then what, psychological torment under the Weight of Gold ?

Athletically average chumps can enjoy sport in and of itself. They can relax, and thrive more than strive, for they are not under the duress of the “Tyranny of Talent.” The middle of the Bell Curve is a comfortable place, after all. When observers hear John Williams’ musical convocation to the Olympians, heroes are indeed being summoned. But so are plenty of current and prospective nut jobs.

Image: AT via Magic Studio