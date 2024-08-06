Mr. Mayor, keep the buses

Remember the Texas to New York buses? Well, Mayor Eric Adams went to the courts to stop the buses dropping off migrants. And he lost. This is the story:

The New York State Supreme Court has ruled against Mayor Eric Adams' attempt to block migrant buses from arriving in New York City. The mayor had requested a preliminary injunction barring Texas-based bus companies from transporting asylum seekers to the city. The New York Civil Liberties Union argued the mayor's move was unconstitutional. The court agreed and rejected the mayor's request. Tuesday, the mayor's office said it respects the court's decision.

Of course he is disappointed. The economics of a sanctuary city do not add up. It was great in theory and they were sitting in the bleachers calling the governor of Texas "anti-immigrant" for banning sanctuary cities in Texas. It's quite another story when the migrants show up and require food and shelter.

So the buses will continue and New York City's challenges will grow. The moral of this story is that it's easy to be a sanctuary city in theory but not in practice.

Image: AT via Magic Studio