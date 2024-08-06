Trump, Joker, and the Year of the Five Emperors

America has been in somewhat of political chaos since 2016 and Donald Trump stormed into office, what we saw was a radicalization of the Democrat party that was more obsessed with defeating Trump, and to do that they turned ever more increasingly to the radical Left wing of the party. In the film The Dark Knight, Bruce Wayne is trying to understand why the Gotham City Mob has turned to the Joker and his Butler states:

“You squeezed them, you hammered them to the point of desperation. And in their desperation, they turned to a man they didn't fully understand.”

You see, Trump burst onto the scene and with his unorthodox tactics was able to defeat the more traditional Democrats such as Hillary Clinton, the Democrats were squeezed and hammered to the point of desperation, and like the Gotham City Mob in their desperation, they turned to a portion of the party they didn't fully understand.

You see, defeating Donald Trump required the very unorthodox means he employed to win, so the Democrat party leadership turned to the portion of the party that was radical and unorthodox. These people employed banana republic tactics to attack their opponents.

Over the last eight years, the Democrat party gave its blessing for the Radical Left to go on the attack; they did not care that all of these efforts to defeat Donald Trump would in fact destabilize the nation and their own party. Going back to The Dark Knight, the Mob turned to Joker for help taking down Batman; however, a deal with the devil never ends well, and Joker ends up taking over the mob for his own ends.

In much the same way, the Radical Left, when given the blessing and authority of the Party leadership, has now taken over the Democrat party. Gone are the days of the more reasonable Left like Bill Clinton; it is now replaced by the policies of Radical Left faction.

America is seemingly entering a period not unlike the “Year of the Five Emperors” in Ancient Rome, an era that was so politically volatile that it saw the Empire unable to keep an emperor in power. When one emperor was weak or unpopular he was simply swapped out by the Elite (Back then the Pretorian Guard). When once the role of emperor commanded respect, it now was a title banded about for the benefit of whoever could scratch it away.

America is in a period of large-scale political unrest, the destabilization caused by the Left’s attacks has had a crippling effect on American politics, the media has been weaponized into an almost single organism that speaks with the same voice and lines, and the Justice Department is now a tool to be used to attack opponents. Social media and influencers have also been used, with rhetoric getting so volatile that it resulted in an assassination attempt.

The Radical Left faction has no rules; we saw this with the unprecedented palace coup against Joe Biden. When an emperor is weak, the new status quo is to remove him and replace him with someone else who will walk in lockstep. As with the year of the five emperors, America will have had three single-term presidents, four if Trump wins and a new president comes in 2028.

Kamala's coronation as the new Democrat nominee is not looking like it will change the Radical Left's attacks. I suspect they will only increase, as now the Radical Left has ejected the more traditional Democrat (Joe Biden) and replaced him with Harris, who is one of their own.

The Democrats wish to destroy Donald Trump; however, it would be foolish to think the Radical Left will give up its control of the party if he is defeated in this election. Expect the Democrat Party to spiral more and more Left, as the party leaders have lost control of their own party. Trump squeezed them, he hammered them to the point of desperation, and in that desperation, the Democrats may have cracked the foundation of our nation and taken us down the path of Rome and its year of the Five Emperors.

Byron Lafayette is a journalist and author. He currently serves as editor-in-chief for VH News. Follow him on X/Twitter at @ByronLafayette.

Inage: AT via Magic Studio