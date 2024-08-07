NYT finally tells the truth about Kamala

Are you getting the impression that the Un-Democratic bait and switch was the sinister plan all along? Just as Time magazine admitted after the fact that a conspiracy was operating behind the scenes of the 2020 election. The New York Times has just tacitly admitted to the Coup d'etat bait and switch of team dementia for the Chameleon with constantly changing policy positions. They were setting up Vice President Kamala Harris so she could avoid those pesky primary contests that would have shown her to be a true un-popularist and far-left radical.

This has always meant that we’re going to have to work at a grassroots level to convince the folks in the middle that all of this is a mirage. In the parlance of the early Star Wars trilogy, we’re the rebels resisting the media empire that is nothing but lies and deceptions, having the single purpose of the fascist far-left ruling class keep a death grip on power.

All of this is especially infuriating when the New York Times openly gloats about what they are doing:

The sudden elevation of Kamala Harris to replace President Biden at the top of the Democratic ticket has transformed what had been a long slog between Mr. Biden and former President Donald J. Trump into a 100-day sprint to Election Day. This campaign is now playing out in fast forward, with a vice-presidential pick, convention, the debate on debates, the production of television advertisements, and the crafting of strategy, all taking place in the crunch of weeks rather than months. Voters will begin casting ballots in Pennsylvania, one of the critical battleground states, as soon as mid-September. Analysts from both parties said that timeline is likely to benefit Ms. Harris. Her campaign is looking to ride a burst of momentum, hoping to coast past some of the scrutiny and detailed policy debates that candidates usually experience on the path to the nomination— and leaving Mr. Trump casting about to adjust to a very different opponent.

Take note of the very important line: “hoping to coast past some of the scrutiny and detailed policy debates that candidates usually experience on the path to the nomination.” As they say in the high-tech field, that’s a feature, not a bug. A shortened time frame gives the national socialist media a fair amount of plausible deniability when she doesn’t do unscripted interviews or news conferences.

Mr. Trump is searching to define his new opponent, in part, because Ms. Harris was spared a primary. As a result, she has not undergone the months of attacks from fellow Democrats that could have highlighted her vulnerabilities. And Ms. Harris has yet to agree to any major media interviews since becoming her party’s presumptive nominee. “She’s not had to endure a long primary season with people questioning her motivations for running or fretting about whether or not a woman is electable,” said Jennifer Palmieri, who was director of communications for Hillary Clinton’s campaign for president in 2016, and just joined the Harris campaign as a senior adviser to Ms. Harris’s spouse, Doug Emhoff. “She’s been presented to voters as a solution to a problem.”

In a proper and objective media environment, the deficiencies of this shortened timeframe would be ameliorated by the media making sure the candidates are well vetted with interviews and news conferences. As such, they would be insisting on much more media exposure, instead of applauding the current state of affairs. Now that VP ‘Crash’ Kamala has chosen a running mate, the media should be insisting on more interviews and news conferences.

But now, it’s getting far worse for VP ‘Crash’ Kamala and Gov Tim “weird” Walz with a: Market sell-off that’s putting Democrats on edge:

Democrats aren’t ready for the Kamala Harris honeymoon to end. Monday’s stock market plunge is reminding them it can’t last forever. The global stock market tumbles represented a dramatic reversal from the cooling inflation and steady growth economists had been heralding in recent weeks. It’s also an unnerving reminder to Democrats, on the eve of Harris’ vice presidential pick, that public gloominess over the economy could hurt the campaign. William Owen, a Democratic National Committee member from Tennessee, called the market slide a “tremendously huge problem” for the Harris campaign. He sent campaign and party officials an email on Friday calling for President Joe Biden or Harris to urge the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates, then followed up again after seeing the futures on Monday. “This action is equally as important as who the VP is,” Owen wrote. “We cannot win if people think we’re headed into a recession.”

Naturally, instead of accepting responsibility for the Inflation, Immigration, and Insanity, she’s caused as part of the Biden-Harris administration. VP ‘Crash’ Kamala chose to blame some recent bad news on President Trump, who has been out of office for almost 4 years.

This is what we’re up against, we have a national socialist media that is running interference for the far-left instead of doing their job, but that can also be a feature, not a bug for the pro-freedom side.

Sometimes the left is only smart by half. They thought they had come up with the perfect little insult – projecting their abject abnormality on the pro-freedom right with the oddly chosen word ‘weird.’ Setting aside the fact that those volks-comrades always act out of the mainstream, as most normal people have naturally colored hair and can easily define what is a woman. They manifestly display the collectivist mentality that’s endemic to Nazism and every other collectivist ideology.

The sudden spread of this one keyword across the leftist echo sphere within a very short time shows that the Un-Democratic party and the national socialist media march in a goose step towards their goals. A perfect example of how the far-left is an almost single-minded, monolithic entity.

We can use this against them because most fair-minded people understand the danger of one side controlling most of the media. Or at least we can start to chip away at the great wall of BS by pointing this out. It follows from this that if one side controls the media, it means they can lie with impunity.

There was a time when leftists could get away with a basic denial of reality or excuses that the media somehow reflects the population in general. But now with most of the media controlled by the fascist far-left ruling class, it’s obvious to almost everyone that the situation is extremely unfair if not a ‘danger to democracy.’

It logically follows then that the side that controls the media can control the ‘fact-checking’ apparatus and as a result, lie with impunity – as is the case with the far-left. That is how we start to take on the far left and their empire of lies.

D Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, former director of communications for a civil rights organization, and a long-time contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

Image: Adam Jones via Flickr, CC BY 2.0 (cropped).