Tim is no Hubert or Walter

It's official, and there is a Walz in the VP's future. Let's check the news reports:

Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic Party's presidential nominee, on Tuesday named Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate as she faces off against former President Trump in the 2024 election, according to the Associated Press. The naming of the 60-year-old Walz was not a shocker, as his name was instantly thought to be in contention in the two weeks since Harris succeeded President Biden as the party's standard-bearer. The 60-year-old Walz, a former congressman, is in his second term as governor of Minnesota, a state that Democrats have reliably won in presidential elections for decades but that the Trump campaign has aimed at flipping this cycle.

So here we go. Another Minnesota liberal to the rescue?

Walz adds nothing the Harris ticket. First, she is supposed to win Minnesota. Second, we hear that he is all about abortion (oops -- reproductive rights) and the LGBT side. She is already going to get most of those who believe in unrestricted abortion or men playing against women. Third, he is a Midwestern populist. So is JD Vance, who can speak directly about NAFTA. Fourth, does Governor Walz bring any foreign policy experience? I am not aware of any. On the other hand, Vance did serve in Iraq.

So Kamala doubles down on blue and give us a target-rich candidate ticket.

Walz is no Walter Mondale or Hubert Humphrey, who were part of a different Democrat Party. Let the campaign begin.

Image: Lorie Shaull