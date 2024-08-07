Is our Western morality at its finality?

In my opinion, we’re reaching unprecedented times regarding domestic and world morality.

It has been 305 days since Hamas’s Islamic radicals seized hundreds of hostages, both from Israel and other nations, including America. However, it seems that only Israel is trying to get its people out of captivity.

Not only is Israel the only one who cares, but a very large majority of the countries in the world also question Israel’s right to defend itself and destroy the radical Islamic threat. In fact, people in the West aren’t just challenging Israel’s right to self-defense; they’re actively supporting radical Islamic movements and state-sponsored terrorism. The protesters are out there for Hamas, Hezbollah, Iran, the Houthis, Syria, Sudan, Turkey, Qatar, the Islamic State...

The US flag is being burned publicly without any outcry from the mainstream media and the Democrat political classes. Radical Islamic terrorists took down The American Flag and put The Hamas / Palestinian Flag in its place in Washington DC in broad daylight with the world watching, which is a felony, but the Harris-Biden administration did nothing.

Image: Queers for Palestine, a microcosm of immorality. X screen grab.

In the West, the dominant political and social powers have disrespect for religious beliefs as a mainstay of their beliefs. The Olympics’ opening ceremonies mocked The Last Supper, a staple belief of Christianity. The USA was built on Judeo-Christian values, and those values have become valueless.

Male chromosome athletes are beating up (literally) female chromosome athletes in Olympic competitions. I always thought a male raising a hand to a female was cowardly.

11 million illegal immigrants have crossed the US border. The result of this policy that ignores American law and destroys American sovereignty is a rash of murders, a drug epidemic, rape, sex trafficking, economic instability, and much more.

The leading candidate to become the next president was shot in an attempted assassination in broad daylight. The fact that the Secret Service and federal government as a whole are walking away unscathed, with only Kimberly Cheatle as a symbolic sacrifice, is immoral in my opinion. Political position and affiliation should not influence a near-tragic event that would have had historic ramifications.

The Democrat establishment, including the media, engaged in a mass act of deception against the American People when they covered up for months (maybe years) the fact that a president and presidential candidate was in failing mental health. These lies to The American People may become one of the biggest cover-ups in US History. The epic results of this deception can change the balance of stability in the US and the world.

Our entire election has been compromised because of these political lies. The Democrats knowingly advanced an incompetent candidate and then switched him out at the last minute for someone the American people hadn’t selected via the usual primary vetting process. The very fabric of America’s integrity of its democracy has become questionable.

The last presidential election came into question because millions of people believe cheating affected the election results. There have been no notable changes in the voting system to ensure the results of the 2024 election will be authentic and fair.

No change means the same thing can happen again, and the fallout from this election can be much worse than the events that took place on January 6, 2021. We can be headed towards a revolution because no matter who wins the next election, the results will surely come into question. This could have been avoided because a better system should have been implemented to avoid questionable election results.

Everything described above reflects a moral breakdown. All are dishonest and indecent practices that have become the norm in a world that has parted ways from Judeo-Christian ethics and, politically, from the Constitution itself.

These are epic times and the choices we make will decide whether we are a moral people or an immoral people. We are choosing—Good or Bad and Right or Wrong—and our choices will determine the morality level for this era and those to come.

Pray, Vote, and Be Active.