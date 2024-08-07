Xenophile Tim Walz says we Americans ‘owe’ the illegal migrants a ‘debt of gratitude’

Neil Munro, writing for Breitbart News, reported that in 2021, Kamala Harris’s new running mate penned a letter to the Democrat leadership in Congress, declaring that we Americans “owe” the illegal invaders living in our nation a “debt of gratitude.”

Apparently to Tim Walz, if you violate American sovereignty, flagrantly and arrogantly disrespect American law and order, steal from and leech off of the American people, rape and murder American children, and bring in and promote cultures that are vastly inferior to the traditional Judeo-Christian culture of American heritage, it’s you who deserves tremendous thanks, not the citizenry that has long-suffered all the chaos and dysfunction.

Walz made the argument as he petitioned for lawmakers to make a “pathway” for citizenship, because obviously the criminals should be rewarded for their “contributions” to society—not.

Here’s Walz’s letter:

Immigrants strengthen our communities. It’s time for Congress to work together on a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers. See my letter below. pic.twitter.com/U82E97hqbg — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) August 30, 2021

He should definitely be our next vice president—not.

Munro also highlighted more of Walz’s xenophilia/Ameriphobia here:

He [Walz] championed migrants as a moral and business cause in his 2022 election, claiming that his more cautious GOP rival ‘is 100 percent wrong morally, and he’s 100 percent wrong economically and culturally.’ … He wrote in a 2019 letter to President Donald Trump’s Secretary of State: ‘Refugees strengthen our communities. Bringing new cultures and fresh perspectives, they contribute to the social fabric of our state. Opening businesses and supporting existing ones, they are critical to the success of our economy. Refugees are doctors and bus drivers. They are entrepreneurs and police officers. They are students and teachers. They are our neighbors.’ … Immigration ‘is the fabric of our life,’ Walz told a talk radio show during his 2022 re-election campaign. ‘It’s proven by the data that we know that the community pays in and gives far more back than they take out,” he insisted, after accepting 1,200 Afghan migrants. … In March 2023, Walz signed a law allowing illegals to drive cars, so helping illegals compete for wages that otherwise would go to Minnesotans. ‘As a longtime supporter of this bill, I am proud to finally sign it into law, making our roads safer and moving us toward our goal of making Minnesota the best state to raise a family for everyone,’ he said.

First of all, no, refugees are not paying in more than they take out—but especially not the ones from Afghanistan. Afghan migrants are notorious for being the most barbaric and detrimental—they come from a culture that widely practices bacha bazi—and one need only read Dr. Cheryl Benard’s groundbreaking report on that for the details and data. (As a whole, Americans spend hundreds of billions of dollars a year on the migrants by way of welfare and public handouts.)

And, just yesterday I wrote a blog on the welfare numbers for certain migrant demographics, among which included Afghan refugees—around half of them are on the German dole, and a “vast majority” are on special asylum benefits.

To another one of Walz’s points. Sure, legal, restricted, and merit-based immigration is indeed a benefit to a host nation, but that’s not what the powers that be are giving us; we’re getting the literal scum of the earth: foreign nationals conducting terrorist test runs; thugs who rape and murder female joggers; pedophiles who lure little girls under bridges before torturing, raping, and strangling them; communist spies working for enemy nations; cartels and all their organized crime, including drug- and human-trafficking; Sharia colonizers and jihadists; and severely disturbed mental patients as the South American nations have been emptying their asylums and prisons, lifting their state financial burden and placing it on us.

But not only are we getting the worst of the worst, politicians like Walz are bleeding us dry to provide extremely generous “benefits” to these “newcomers.”

Only a progressive Democrat would argue that inferior cultures, rape, and murder are something for which to be thankful, and sure, Walz intends to welcome even more of it into the nation if he breezes into the federal executive, but have you considered that Kamala is “black” and a “woman”? Let’s vote for what matters here, which is obviously skin color and sex, not policy—just kidding, I’m not a Democrat.

