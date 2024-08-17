Kamala’s economic plan: gouge corporate profits

Kamala has unveiled her economic plan. Put the veil back on it, please. Under the concocted fabrication of price gouging, she is seeking excuses to justify gouging corporate profits.

She has been appropriately labelled as a chameleon, but as she pretends to distance herself from Bidenomics, perhaps “hermaphrodite” also applies (in the sense of something in which two opposite qualities are confusingly combined).

That’s because she plans to propose a federal ban on food and grocery price gouging, something Biden was always harping on about. In reality (a realm the chameleon-cum-hermaphrodite doesn’t occupy), it is great American companies operating on a flexible and streamlined business model that she intends to gouge.

Let’s just cut straight to the bottom line -- i.e., net profit margins.

In her socialist mindlessness, it is not foolhardy tax-and-spend policies by drunken Dems (let’s not keep offending our great “drunken” sailors), but corporate greed that is exacerbating inflation. What follows is a representative list of companies in the food and grocery business that Kamala mistakenly (or worse, deceptively) believes are extorting excessive profits.

Of restaurants in general: proprietors work their fingers to the bone for desperate profit margins. Publicly traded companies are getting hammered. Hopefully, it’s okay with Kamala that they make enough to be able to fork out the “living wage” that she demagogues about.

Kamala is an equivocating imposter who tries to shield her socialist bona fides in pandering fashion. I’ll end the abridged list of great American companies that provide our sustenance (and good jobs) with modest margins because the following conclusions are already evident:

Kamala is desperate to divert attention from the real causes (excessive deficit spending and supply constraints) of her administration’s non-transitory inflation. Furthermore, she may harbor resentment that companies in the food and grocery business are adaptable enough to efficiently produce profits. After all, her favored green energy companies, despite all manner of government incentives, operate with negative profit margins (essentially, production costs are greater than total revenue).

Compared to the healthy returns of the broader markets, alternative energy equities have performed abysmally. Juxtaposed to those pathetic metrics, I guess our marvelous food and grocery companies are indeed thriving, heaven forbid.