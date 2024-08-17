Mrs. K makes 2 leftist turns

On one hand, Vice President Kamala Harris is "editing" all of those things that she said before.

We are hearing from the experts that she is going to go centrist and amend her San Francisco mindset.

Well, I am not sure about that centrist stuff.

Her vice presidential selection was a man pretty far to the left.

And her first economic message has a lot of Maduro and Fidel in it.

Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to roll out her economic plan Friday during a speech in Raleigh, North Carolina. Early indications are it will have a progressive populist thrust, including attacks on corporate "price gouging," which conservative critics say is a smokescreen to deflect from the Biden-Harris administration's handling of inflation. Michael Tyler, the Harris-Walz campaign communications director, said on CNN's "Newsroom" Wednesday that Americans "can expect her to talk about the ways in which she wants to move this economy forward and lower costs for middle-class families," noting Harris "understands that for too many families, prices remain too high." Additionally, this week, the campaign insisted tackling inflation will be a "day one" priority. However, conservatives are criticizing Harris for her "day one" claim about going after inflation, insisting she has had four years to do something about it. Let's check this out That's not the half of it. Price controls? Where did we hear that before? Last night, a friend from Argentina sent me a text. He warned of the idea. It's the favorite of populist leftists who destroy economies like Argentina's.

So what's going on? I'm not sure if this is something that the Harris-Walz has thought about it much. My guess is that they are just trying to give a speech to counter the accusation that she is gone mute since President Biden left the ticket.

So it’s price controls Friday on the way to punish all of those greedy capitalists who bring us food. That's solid Fidel.

Hard to believe we’re hearing that garbage in the U.S.