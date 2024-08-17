Yogi's choice

The enigmatic Hall of Fame catcher for the New York Yankees, Yogi Berra, once said, "When you come to a fork in the road, take it." Yogi was a master of "what did he say?" utterances. I miss him.

But, America will be at the proverbial "fork in the road" in about 80 days... and we must take it.

One fork keeps our borders open. The other fork regains control over the borders and who comes through them into our country.

One fork advocates strongly for equal outcomes for all, regardless of aptitude and demonstrated capabilities. The other fork re-emphasizes opportunity for excellence of character and proven skill to rise to success.

One fork wants to remake the structure and rules by which the Supreme Court of the United States operates. The other fork is comfortable with almost 150 years of the Supreme Court's rulings, despite the debates which rage about the efficacy of those rulings.

One fork leads to the military indoctrination by the leftist teachings on white supremacy. The other fork marches straight toward a color blind, warrior-based fighting force.

There many other directions depend on the fork we choose. Government spending, inflation, international standing, debt, educating our children, and dozens more await our choice.

I think that we, as Americans, get it. I think the fork in the road presents clear choices. But we must vote!

We can only choose one fork or the other through our constitutionally right to vote. So, with reverence for old Yogi, when we come to this fork in the road, we must take it.

