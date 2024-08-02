Kamala’s culpability in Venezuela

While the world is on fire, the fascist far left is focused on middle-school vocabulary and word games these days, and it perfectly illustrates that the disjointed and disingenuous Un-Democratic Party is not only unserious, and unfit to lead, but dangerous in the extreme.

This is perfectly exemplified by the horrific situation in Venezuela, where not only is the fascist far left’s socialist national agenda in full failure, but it’s an example of how an authoritarian electoral cheating scheme has brought a country to the brink of disaster. And at the center of it all is our glorious vice president, Counterfeit Kamala — the de facto leader of the country and the free world, and the lover of Venn diagrams and electric school buses.

Anti-liberty leftists would like you to forget what is happening in Venezuela for many reasons. It’s a multilayered epic failure that is taking place in what was Latin America’s richest country. Alarmingly, the timeline has become all too familiar to most of us in the States. But strangely enough, the national socialist media can’t quite put 2 and 2 together.

For starters, when Hugo Chávez took over and imposed socialism, AKA Chavismo, he started buying votes with other people’s money, taken at gunpoint — as every other socialist has done, until the whole economy collapses.

Certain civilians were disarmed, just as in Nazi Germany.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has announced he is expanding a plan to disarm civilians.

Speaking on the International Day of Peace, Mr Maduro said his government would invest $47m (£29m) and create 60 new disarmament centres.

Four years ago, Counterfeit Kamala had the same idea: a “mandatory buyback program” for some guns — sort of like a criminal organization making you a lowball offer you can’t refuse.

She’s flip-flopped on that issue, like so many others. In her first campaign speech, Harris demanded that we “finally pass red flag laws, universal background checks, and an assault weapons ban.”

Translated from the autoritäre sprache — the authoritarian language of the left — that means gun confiscation, registration to facilitate gun confiscation, and more gun confiscation. But don’t worry. V.P. Counterfeit Kamala had a campaign worker deny that she still harbors this obsession.

For those of you following along, this isn’t a case of words that have been taken out of context and twisted around to sound ominous or even “weird,” as is the latest buzzword of the fascist far-left ruling class. These are concrete actions of a tyrant, bent on the ultimate goal of the government having a monopoly on the use of force.

Then, despite the lies from the left, we have the fact that Harris was put in charge of the border crisis — never mind the red herring of her title at the time. The absolute failure of the left’s socialist national agenda in Venezuela was the cause of the diaspora to the U.S., showing that this is not only an epic fail of the left, but one specifically on the shoulders of our glorious vice president herself.

She could have cited her far-left ideology as the “root cause” of the crisis, but being a leftist means never having to say you’re sorry — especially when it all falls apart, as it has in South America.

Instead of even approaching the role of vice president in this situation, Harris tweets a neutral and ultimately meaningless statement about standing with the people of Venezuela:

The United States stands with the people of Venezuela who expressed their voice in today’s historic presidential election. The will of the Venezuelan people must be respected. Despite the many challenges, we will continue to work toward a more democratic, prosperous, and secure… — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) July 28, 2024

Nothing about an obvious case of vote-rigging. Are her handlers afraid such condemnations will come back to bite her in a few months? Never has a woman in a position of power failed in so many ways on only one issue.

Remember that leftists incessantly fashion themselves as the champions of social justice, constantly looking out for the people, always virtue-signaling that they are going after inequality and oppression in all forms. But when their side, the ruling class of the fascist far left, is in complete control, then all of that goes out the window, aside from meaningless and perfunctory complaints.

In other words, they are liars and complete frauds who should never be near the levers of power. We can easily see the results of that here and in Venezuela. That is why you need to vote for President Trump and talk to people about these dire issues. It should be painfully obvious why Vice President Kamala “Counterfeit” Harris and the Un-Democratic Party need to be defeated, and you can see why on the streets of Caracas.

D Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, former director of communications for a civil rights organization, and a long-time contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

