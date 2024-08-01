If Maduro stays, nearly half of Venezuela's 29 million citizens may leave the country -local poll

What do people after their eighth, ninth, or tenth election is stolen in front of their faces? And in this recent election, in the most brazenly, nakedly, fraudulent way possible?

Probably the same thing California's voters do, after getting the same result over and over again in the solid blue state.

Axios found a poll indicating what people in Venezuela would do:

More than 40% of Venezuelans polled in the past few months said they'd consider emigrating if Maduro stayed in power.

Nevertheless, advocates say hope is pushing people to keep fighting. What they're saying: "Obviously, if [President Nicolás] Maduro stays in power, there's going to be a new exodus. That's a fact," Adelys Ferro, Venezuelan American Caucus executive director, told Axios Miami.

The New York Times on July 18 found a second poll showing that a third of Venezuelans would flee the country if Maduro stays in power.

One private poll by the company ORC Consultants, conducted in June, suggests that as many as one-third of Venezuelans are considering the possibility of migrating if the current government remains in power. Half of those said they would leave in the six-month period after the July 28 vote.

... and ...

For thousands of Venezuelans, the decision to remain or flee their homeland depends on a single date: July 28. On that day, the country will vote in a high-stakes presidential election. If the country’s authoritarian leader, Nicolás Maduro, declares victory, they say they will go. If the opposition candidate wins, they will stay. “Everyone says the same thing,” said Leonela Colmenares, 28, the opposition activist. “If Maduro wins, they are leaving.”

World Population Review notes that Venezuela has 29.4 million people as of 2024.

The Times notes that a quarter of that population has already fled the country, meaning, 8 million people, probably over the course of a few years. Whether that means the country had 32 million people as of that counting, or that Venezuela now has 21 million people to use the recent World Population Review chart, or the population used to be 37 million people (I don't think it was ever that high), give or take a few hundred thousand, is unknown, as the numbers don't match up entirely.

But what it could mean, rounded up to 30 million, is that the numbers who would flee, at the lowest end of the scale, would be about 10 million, based on the World Population Review numbers, to take the one-third figure from the ORC poll, or about 13 million, to take the Axios-found poll, which is more than the 8 million whom the United Nations says have already fled.

Most are real refugees who take the first country of refuge, meaning, they tend to be spread among their neighbors in Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Brazil, Panama and the like.

But 750,000 or so, according to the Migration Policy Institute, a leftist think tank, are here, and the number is likely low, given the various ways Venezuelans have to get into the U.S., including through Joe Biden's special app for "parole in place" for Venezuelans, Cubans, Haitians and Nicaraguans, which lets 30,000 into the country each month to file asylum claims and live here while they wait for adjudication. Venezuelans are already the largest group let in through that program. It does not include other ways of getting in, such as through illegal border crossings known as "encounters" or "gotaways" whose numbers are truly unknown.

Migrants tend to move where their families are, so Florida, where most Venezuelan migrants live, is likely to get inundated, much as it already is from Cuba and Haiti. Axios notes that Florida officials are getting ready. Whatever the number is, it's likely to be more than the number who are already here.

It's sorry stuff, because this stolen election is being stolen based on the swift support provided to the Maduroites from its allies in Russia, Cuba and China, who know what they have at stake if the Venezuelan voters throw Maduro out, along with the slow, pokey, show-us-the-proof, and get the international organizations to make rulings first reactive response of the Biden White House.

It's almost as if Biden and Harris want this huge migrant wave, even if the people coming are likely to have very cold views of election fraud. Why not bankrupt the state of Florida with more migrants as well as re-populate the blue states that have seen population fleeing in order to hold onto congressional seats?

It's a seemingly cynical move, but more likely, just the Bidenites not thinking anything through as they hem and haw about "transparency" and Maduro runs away with another electoral theft amid all the time wasted. Brazil, Colombia and Mexico, all led by radical leftists, are gumming up the basic condemnation of what happened in the Organization of American States now. The Bidenites should have called out the fraud immediately, as President Javier Milei of Argentina did, and not taken any guff, nor fraudy data manufactured and released by the Maduroites which is coming up for the international left to tout and promote as 'fact.' Time wasted is Maduro's and Russia's advantage. No wonder people there just want to leave.

As if having Russia and China ever more entrenched in Venezuela to spy on and harass us isn't enough of a problem for the U.S. with this stolen election, the migrant surge that follows from it is bound to be big and hit the U.S. hard.

Are Joe Biden and Kamala Harris ready for it? Of course they aren't. That means the U.S. taxpayer pays, and pays again, for the upcoming wave. But who's counting under this ignorant and reactive administration?

Image: Thomasbelloofficial, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED