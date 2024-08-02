As November approaches, the choice before us is stark: a return to the policies of Donald Trump, a leader whose administration enacted significant reforms that resonated deeply with both working Americans and business owners, or a continued path under Joe Biden’s successor Kamala Harris, whose tenure has been marked by disappointing economic and social outcomes.

In this critical juncture, it is imperative to reflect on why Trump’s presidency, particularly his criminal justice reforms and economic strategies, should be favored over the Democrat alternative.

Trump’s commitment to criminal justice reform—a commitment that addressed deep-seated issues within the American legal system—is one of his most noteworthy achievements, and evidenced by his signing of the First Step Act. This bipartisan legislation represents a significant departure from the punitive approaches of the past, marking the first substantial reform aimed at reducing recidivism and facilitating the reintegration of former inmates into society.

Economically, the First Step Act had profound implications. By reducing the prison population and recidivism rates, it alleviated the financial burden on taxpayers who fund costly incarceration. More importantly, it created pathways for former inmates to secure gainful employment, thereby reducing their reliance on welfare and contributing positively to the economy.

The promotion of second-chance hiring is not just a moral victory but an economic boon, as it integrates skilled workers into the labor market who would otherwise be sidelined, thus broadening the talent pool for businesses.

Trump’s administration also launched the “Ready to Work” initiative, which aimed to connect employers directly with individuals seeking a fresh start. This initiative was instrumental in addressing the skills gap that many businesses face, by providing a motivated and rehabilitated workforce. Economically, this approach fosters a more inclusive job market and supports growth by utilizing every available talent source.

Further bolstering this effort, Trump’s administration awarded $2.2 million to states for expanding the use of fidelity bonds. These bonds are crucial as they mitigate the risk for employers who hire former prisoners, thereby encouraging more businesses to offer opportunities to those who have served their time. This initiative not only supports the rehabilitation of individuals but also contributes to a more dynamic and diverse workforce.

In a groundbreaking move, the Trump administration reversed the decades-old ban on Second Chance Pell programs. This decision allowed incarcerated individuals to access postsecondary education, thereby enhancing their skills and employability upon release. Education is a powerful tool for economic mobility, and by providing these opportunities, Trump’s policies helped create a more educated population.

Additionally, Trump’s administration allocated over $333 million in Department of Labor grants to support reentry projects focused on career development for justice-involved youth and adults. This funding was essential in providing career services and support systems that facilitated smoother transitions into the workforce, contributing to reduced unemployment and underemployment rates among formerly incarcerated individuals.

In stark contrast, the Biden administration’s approach has been characterized by policies that have not only failed to address the thorny issues of the criminal justice system but have also exacerbated economic challenges for many Americans. Under Biden, the focus has shifted away from meaningful reform to more incremental and less impactful measures. His tenure has been marked by rising crime rates in many urban areas, a trend that undermines community safety and economic stability.

Economically, the Biden administration’s policies have contributed to rising inflation and increased financial strain on working families. The economic instability experienced over the past few years has been detrimental to businesses, particularly small enterprises that struggle to cope with increased costs and regulatory burdens. The lack of robust criminal justice reform under Biden has also meant continued inefficiencies and increased costs associated with the incarceration system, which burden taxpayers and divert resources from other critical areas.

Kamala Harris, as Biden’s political successor, promises to continue these policies. Her tenure as Vice President has been marked by a lack of substantive progress in criminal justice reform and economic policy. Her approach reflects a continuation of Biden’s strategies, which have not demonstrated the same level of effectiveness as Trump’s reforms.

The economic impact of Trump’s criminal justice reforms cannot be overstated. By reducing recidivism and supporting the reintegration of former inmates, Trump’s policies helped to mitigate long-term economic costs associated with incarceration. The emphasis on education and job training not only supported individual economic advancement but also benefited businesses and the broader economy by expanding the available workforce.

The financial benefits of these reforms extend beyond immediate economic gains. Businesses gained access to a diverse pool of talent, and communities saw a reduction in crime rates and associated costs, leading to a more stable and prosperous environment.

The economic strain of Biden’s tenure highlights the need for a return to Trump’s approach. The rising costs of living, increased inflation, and economic uncertainty under Biden underscores the failures of his economic and criminal justice policies. The continued neglect of meaningful reform and the burden of a flawed economic strategy have left many Americans struggling to make ends meet.

Donald Trump’s administration delivered tangible benefits to both individuals and businesses. His criminal justice reforms not only addressed crucial issues within the system but also contributed to economic growth and stability; this all presents a compelling case for his return to the presidency. As the nation faces critical decisions about its future, it is essential to consider the proven success of Trump’s policies and the potential for continued improvement under his leadership.

This November, voters have the opportunity to support a vision for America that prioritizes meaningful reform and economic prosperity—a vision that Donald Trump exemplifies and that the working man and the businessman alike can rally behind.

Joseph Ford Cotto, 1st Baron Cotto, GCCCR (DBA) is the author of What Happened to America?: How—and Why—the American Dream Became a Nightmare. He hosts News Sight, an online program with a sharp focus on the current events that impact your life. During 2014, HLM King Kigeli V of Rwanda bestowed a hereditary knighthood upon him. It was followed by a barony the next year. Cotto holds a doctorate in business administration.

Image: Gage Skidmore from Surprise, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons, cropped.