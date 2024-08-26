Interest free, no down payment home loans for illegals?

California Democrat assemblymember Joaquin Arambula recently introduced Assembly Bill 1840, a piece of legislation that would extend a first-time homebuyer loan program to illegal aliens. Should the bill become law, illegal aliens would be eligible for a new program that would offer them a loan worth 20% of the purchase price of the property… with no monthly payments. And no interest would accrue on the loan. Ever. Instead, the loan would be paid back when the borrower either refinances or sells the property. Can’t happen, you opine? Assembly Bill 1840 was approved by a key senate committee just this week. Yes, California is now one step closer to giving illegal aliens interest-free home loans with zero down payment. And preposterously generous repayment terms.

40+% of Americans approve of the job Joe Biden and Kamala Harris did in running the country. 40+% of Americans in many states repeatedly vote for candidates (and ballot propositions) that demonstrably hurt them. Are 40+% of Americans raging masochists? Or are they just that ignorant, stupid, brainwashed, or naïve? Citizens struggle to afford a home, especially in California, yet somehow illegals -- not citizens -- may soon get nothing down, no interest loans not payable until sale of the property?!

American citizens voting for Democrats in 2024 is akin to Jews supporting the Nazi Party in WWII. Or as if the antebellum slave population fought en masse for the South. It is insane! Speaking of insanity, maybe there was something in the COVID-19 non-vaccines that altered people’s perception and critical thinking skills. How else can one explain the insanity taking place today?

Image: Pexels