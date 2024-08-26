In Detroit, 93% of Republican applicants were rejected as poll watchers

The American system worked for over two centuries because, for the most part, people played by the rules, which meant trying to make the more persuasive arguments that would result in honest election victories. However, socialism isn’t a “play by the rules” ideology. It is a “win at any cost” ideology. That brings us to Wayne County, Michigan (i.e., Detroit), which may be making up the rules as it goes along when it comes to poll watchers.

Memorably, during the 2024 election, when Republican poll watchers tried to keep an eye on the ballot counting—which had shut down on election night only to resume for days afterward—poll workers covered up the windows. They claimed it was to protect the counters’ privacy, but it was hard to see in that move anything other than an attempt to make cheating possible:

🚨 Never forget "safe and secure" at the Detroit absentee ballot counting center for the 2020 election included windows being covered up. 👀 pic.twitter.com/G9CpYwqJKO — 🔥🇺🇸 KC 🇺🇸🔥 (@KCPayTreeIt) March 27, 2024

Republicans were told that everything was kosher, so shut up and don’t ask for further information. This was not comforting, nor was it the kind of openness one would expect from people with nothing to hide.

In this election, it seems that Detroit is once again putting the pieces in place that will make cheating easy. I’m not saying they’re going to cheat; I’m just saying that if you’re planning to cheat, this is one way to do it:

In a recent development in Wayne County, Michigan, more than 700 Republicans applied to be poll watchers for the upcoming elections. However, out of the 2,350 poll watchers hired, only 50 of them were Republicans. This stark contrast has raised concerns among the Republican community about fair representation and transparency in the polling process. The discrepancy in the number of Republican poll watchers has sparked a debate about the integrity of the election process in Wayne County. Republicans argue that having a higher number of poll watchers from one party could potentially lead to bias and unfair practices during the voting and counting process.

This means that only 7% of Republican applicants were accepted, and only 98% of poll watchers will be Democrats.

New York’s Boss Tweed and the USSR’s Joseph Stalin understood something important: It’s not who votes that counts; it’s who counts the votes that counts.

Things are shaping up in Michigan that make it appear as if those who are counting the votes want to maximize their privacy and minimize the opportunity for Republicans to see them at work.

And I say, if it walks like a duck and quacks like a duck...well, it’s probably not a hamster.

Image: Thomas Nast cartoon, 1871. The pedestal states, “In counting there is strength.” Beneath the cartoon, it says, “That’s what’s the matter.” And beneath that, Boss Tweed states, “As long as I count the Votes, what are you going to do about it? say?”