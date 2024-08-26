Intellectual heft: Kamala Harris puts out ad against Trump, adding only chicken noises

Giggly Kamala Harris has always had a problem with people thinking she was stupid, a lightweight, a ditz, a non-thinker.

After all, she was the daughter of a Stanford professor, but somehow she couldn't get into that school, even with affirmative action.

And she got her start in politics at Willie Brown's knee, so to speak. It wasn't her brains she was selling when she 'dated' Willie.

She's since done her best to dodge reporters and avoid interviews, doing only an informercial or two with her running mate, Tim Walz, and not releasing any policy programs.

But her minions aren't doing nothing, particularly on matters of getting her campaign message out to voters. They released this campaign ad whose sole added content was chicken noises.

The Kamala Harris campaign has posted a video of former President Trump talking about debates and added chicken sounds to the clips. pic.twitter.com/oSLLmpslLq — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 26, 2024

No script, no explanation.

I guess they were trying to mock President Trump, but the idiocy of the entire thing could only make one think that chicken noises are what passes for intellectual thought from the Harris camp.

Seriously, what was that about?

Trump was saying something in an interview, explaining something out impromptu and without cue cards to a reporter, and not committing a gaffe, which is normally what opposition candidates will zero in on in such ads, and rather than counter him with the force of their own ideas, with better arguments, they went and added ... chicken noises, which seems to express the entire contents of their brains.

They must be so proud of themselves, to basically shout down President Trump over some matter or another with added chicken noises. You can bet they'll get the 14-year-old vote with that genius communication.

For those who want to know what she stands for or what her better ideas will be, too bad. They too, get only chicken noises.

Voters know they can't buy groceries, or afford housing, or pay for gas, or walk safe streets on chicken noises. But instead of offering a prescription for those failures of the Harris-Biden administration, all they get from Kamp Kamala is ... squawks, cheeps, and grunts.

The broader picture here is that they intend to mock President Trump, who really is offering answers to what ails voters, with mockery. That's the entire substance of their campaign. They aren't serious about issues, they just want to catcall President Trump as their solution to what ails the country.

It's actually pretty ironic. Because even as they mock him with animal sounds, they actually do steal his policy ideas, which they have done on more than one occasion, and offer them up as their own. That tells us a lot.

But what's left here in lieu of policy ideas is chicken noises.

Maybe they can spend some of the time and effort they use to put out animal noise videos to creating some kind of policy and sitting down for reporters to explain it.

But that's a bridge too far.

Voters can only conclude one thing from it: All they have to offer to voters from inside their tiny, tiny, heads are ... chicken noises.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License