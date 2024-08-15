Go away Mrs. K

The Harris campaign is running TV ads about the border. In a nutshell, Mrs. K wants you to believe that she is tough on the border. As you can imagine, she surrounded herself with a bunch of law enforcement officers. Of course, she did. Wouldn’t you?

Unfortunately for Mrs. K, a funny thing happened on the way to your TV or computer screen. Well, the officers want out. They don’t want to be a prop in Mrs. K’s show. Let’s take a look:

Border Patrol agents expressed more distrust of Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris than President Joe Biden and said they will not vote for her in November in interviews with the Washington Examiner. ‘I would never vote for her,’ the first agent said. ‘These past four years have been a nightmare for the patrol, and it would be another four years of the same — and probably worse than Biden, honestly,’ a second agent said. Agents are not allowed to speak with the media, and those who spoke with the Washington Examiner did so on the condition of anonymity. The agents ranged from rank-and-file members to supervisors to the upper echelon of management.

So they want out. Can you blame men who put their lives on the line everyday? Can you fault those men and women for refusing to go along with the lie that VP Harris is a law and order candidate?

Please remember that law enforcement officers are restricted when it comes to political participation. However, they can vote along with their families. My guess is that most vote against Mrs. K because of defunding the police campaigns, and she was the czar who never showed up at the border.

Another problem brewing for the Harris-Walz team is the stolen valor story. It doesn’t help the campaign that they can’t answer questions.

Image: YouTube video screen grab.