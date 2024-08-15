Vance: A real Marine

I am not sure whether to be amused or insulted by the press coverage of Sen. J.D. Vance’s Marine service. The implication is that because he had a Military Occupation Specialty (MOS) of Combat Correspondent he was not a “warrior.” I spent 28 years in the Air Force and had many contacts with Marines. My brother-in-law was a Marine aircraft maintenance specialist during WW II. He served with “Pappy” Boyington in the Black Sheep Squadron. My son was a Marine intelligence NCO. I have many friends who were Marines.

The ASVAB test is the standard test used by the U.S. military services to determine a recruit’s aptitudes and abilities.

The ASVAB is a timed, multi-aptitude test, which is given at more than 14,000 schools and Military Entrance Processing Stations (MEPS) nationwide and is developed and maintained by the Defense Department (DoD). The ASVAB helps the DoD not just determine whether you are a good fit to join the service, but also which service branch you might be best for and even what military jobs you can hold after you finish basic training or boot camp. The better your ASVAB score, the broader your options.

The minimum for acceptance in the Marine Corps is an ASVAB score of 50. The requirements for Combat Correspondent is an ASVAB score on the high side of 100. The same is true for the intelligence MOS held by my son. Other specialty fields, other than rifleman, have various ASVAB skill levels. But one thing I know is that every Marine is a rifleman above anything else. Sen. Vance served in a combat zone. His job may have been to record and report on Marine activities and operations but he was still a rifleman in a combat zone where he might have been subjected to potential hostile fire.

For the press or a opposing Presidential campaign to imply otherwise is deceptive and degrading. Sen. Vance enlisted in the Marines and served full time for the period of his enlistment. He deserves respect and honor for that service, not snide, pointless comments. With all due respect for his Democratic opponent who served in the National Guard, the two types of service are not comparable. When I was on active duty I served in two combat zones, but did not carry a rifle or weapon and, thankfully, was never shot at. The same seems true when comparing Sen. Vance’s service to that of Gov. Walz.

Frankly, it is their service since that most concerns me. Sen. Vance secured degrees from two of our finest universities, worked in the private sector where he was apparently quite successful, and was elected U.S. senator from one of our oldest states. I am not sure what Gov. Walz did before entering politics. There are indications he was a schoolteacher, but I have also read he was a “full time” National Guard civilian. I can speak of his elected history, as I have family in Minnesota and have followed events there for several years. His record places him to the Left, among those who put party above country.

So, I have to say: if you look at the record of each you can only conclude that Sen. J.D. Vance is undoubtedly the most qualified to serve our country as Vice President.

For more information on the Marine Corps and its jobs I refer you to their website.

SEMPER FI

Image: Office of J.D. Vance