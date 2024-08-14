Here is an example of what 60 years of Great Society anti-poverty programs can yield

Last week, I was an alternate on a jury in a very sad trial.

A two-year-old drowned while at the house of a babysitter who was very poor and who was not being paid by another very poor single mother of three young children.

It was reported in the Illinois-based Springfield State-Register here:

The woman who was babysitting a two-year-old child who died in her care in 2022 has been convicted. Kaitlynn Russel was convicted of endangering the life or health of a child and reckless conduct following a jury trial in Sangamon County. In January of 2022 while babysitting the child, who authorities referenced as P.G., the child was found face down in the bathtub. Evidence was presented at the trial that Russell would let the toddler roam around the house unsupervised, and that after finding the child in the bathtub, Russell did not seek medical attention immediately. Detective Chuck Redpath from the Springfield Police Department testified that Russell did not initially tell investigators that P.G. was found in a bathtub, but rather stated that the child had fallen off the couch. Redpath testified that he subsequently located evidence that suggested the child had drowned after executing a search warrant at the defendant’s home. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon testified that the official cause of death for P.G. was drowning. ... Russell now faces up to 10 years in prison on the charges.

For the last 60 years, Democrats have claimed that their war on poverty and all their handouts helped lift people up.

Instead, it encouraged single parenthood and single parenthood is the greatest indicator of who will end up in poverty.

The result of these supposedly empathetic policies is generational poverty.

This babysitter lived in a slum apartment complex that would endanger anyone who lived there. It is now boarded up, but it is too late.

It was a 700-foot apartment. The child is dead. It is a shame the landlord wasn't charged in the death.

The heat didn't work well so she used her oven to supplement the heat. The toilet didn't work so they had to hand bail it out. The tub didn't drain. The babysitter kept a few inches of water in the tub to entice the cockroaches in the apartment. We got to see the dead cockroaches in the water. The two-year-old went into the bathroom and fell in the tub and hit her head and that is how she drowned. The babysitter is a victim also!

There is nothing compassionate or generous about encouraging single parenthood.

There is nothing compassionate or generous about giving away subsidies on everything to make people dependent on the government.

There is nothing compassionate or generous about refusing to enforce border laws and flooding towns with more people who will be dependent on the government.

There is nothing compassionate and generous when Democrats block poor and minority children from opportunities to go to better schools.

And there is nothing compassionate, generous or smart in destroying companies that produce reasonably priced energy. That destroys the poor and middle class.

Capitalism and allowing people to move up the economic ladder and allowing businesses and individuals to keep more of the money they earn is compassionate and generous.