Did Tim eat tacos in Afghanistan or Iraq?

You learn something new every day. First, the Democrat ticket doesn't talk policy. Second, they sure pretend to know what tacos are. Yes, this is where we are. Let's take a look:

Vice President Kamala Harris, who has avoided interviews since becoming the presumptive Democratic nominee, sat down with her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, in a video released Thursday to talk about tacos. "I have white guy tacos," Walz said to Harris in the campaign video entitled "Kamala Harris and Tim Walz on tacos, music, and the future of America." "What does that mean, like mayonnaise and tuna? What are you doing?" Harris asked. "Pretty much ground beef and cheese," he responded. "That’s okay. Do you put any flavor in it?" she questioned. "Uh, no… black pepper is the top of the spice level in Minnesota, you know," Walz said. In the almost 10-minute video, the pair failed to discuss their administration’s policy visions despite mounting pressure from voters to lay out their platform as the Democratic ticket.

Maybe they think that we want to know about their taco tastes? Why not? They think that you can fix inflation with price controls.

Let me give Governor Walz a couple of tips about tacos. As I've learned from my wife, born and raised in Mexico City, tacos with ground beef are not tacos south of the border. Those are Taco Bell tacos (with all due respect to that fine company) or something that nobody eats down there. Tacos in Mexico do not have yellow cheese either. Read the bit about Taco Bell again. Just stop by a corner “taqueria” and you’ll see what I mean.

I learned this very quickly whenever my wife (during our dating time) and I go to our favorite restaurant and I request ground beef in mine. She always told the waiter with her wonderful smile: "He is a Cuban who grew up in the U.S. That's how they eat tacos!"

So it's tacos on the way to Chicago. The nation is yearning for a little more beef in their policy tacos ("where’s the beef?") but I guess we will hear that when they sit down with someone from the media.

We would also love to know if Walz had tacos during his military service in Italy, Afghanistan, or Iraq. They make good tacos there, as my son said during his time in the service.

Image: Lorie Shaull