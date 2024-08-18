Another U.S. military base under attack: Lackland Air Force Base returns fire on armed group in vehicle

You'd think this might be bigger news, with reporters scruffing around for more information about it, pressuring public officials:

According to the Associated Press, which has the most complete account:

U.S. Air Force security guards exchanged gunfire with someone who twice opened fire on an entrance to Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland early Saturday, according to a spokesperson for the base. “It was an off-base shooting from a passing vehicle that fired shots towards the gate, prompting our security forces to respond,” base spokesperson Stefanie Antosh said in a statement. “There is no threat to the installation. We had no injuries, no fatalities.” Antosh said the shooting was being investigated by San Antonio police, who said in a release that the first shooting occurred about 2:15 a.m. “The security personnel stated they heard several shots fired as well as the fired rounds go past them,” Sgt. Washington Moscoso said in the release. “After this incident, the security personnel added more armed guards as a precaution.” A vehicle later stopped near the same entrance shortly after 4:30 a.m., Moscoso said. “For a second time, shots were fired at the Air Force security personnel, however, with the additional security personnel present, multiple Air Force personnel returned fire toward the suspect vehicle,” Moscoso said.

They didn't say if anyone got hit on the perpetrator side, if the vehicle tried to ram its way inside, or most importantly, if anyone got arrested after the vehicle fled.

Someone shot at the base entry, whose gate may have been manned by young recruits -- I know my young niece who's in the Air Force spent her Thanksgiving one year doing this -- drove off, and then came back to do it again, and although there was a decent response to the attack, they nevertheless got away. Nobody has any idea who it was, whether they tried to enter, or what they wanted.

But it does correspond to a couple of things:

San Antonio is in a border state with the city itself a major hub for Mexican cartel human-smuggling activity, as this hideous incident here indicated. The Harris-Biden administration is letting anyone in who asks for asylum under catch-and-release, and more than 100 terrorist watchlisters have gotten in this way with no problem.

We also know that this attack corresponds to a lot of other attacks on U.S. military bases and personnel, seemingly from miscellaneous bad actors, all of them foreign and many in the country illegally.

There was this in New Jersey last May, according to Fox News:

A mysterious shooting in North Carolina north of Fort Liberty, formerly Fort Bragg, not far from where some of America’s most elite U.S. Special Operations forces live and train is under investigation by the Army Criminal Investigation Division as well as local police. The shooting in Carthage, North Carolina occurred May 3 at 8:15 p.m. following a phone call about a suspected trespasser near a Special Forces soldier's property. Two Chechen men who spoke broken English were found near the soldier's home. The family alleges the suspected intruder, 35-year-old Ramzan Daraev of Chicago was taking photos of their children. When confronted near a power line in a wooded part of the property, an altercation ensued and Daraev was shot several times at close range. A second man, Dzhankutov Adsalan, was in a vehicle some distance from the incident and was questioned by authorities and then released. The Moore County Sheriff's office is leading the investigation.

There was this out in the California desert, as described by Military.com:

A Chinese national attempted to drive onto Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center at Twentynine Palms in California last week after military police informed him that he was not authorized to do so, Marine Corps officials told Military.com. The suspect briefly made it past gate guards on Wednesday, but was immediately apprehended by military police, Marine spokesperson Maj. Joshua Pena told Military.com. "At approximately 12:45 p.m. on March 27, 2024, an individual attempted to access Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, without valid identification," Pena said. "Despite being prompted to exit at the Condor Gate by installation security, the individual proceeded onto the installation without authorization. Military law enforcement were immediately notified and detained the individual," according to Pena. "They then notified and transferred custody to Customs and Border Patrol (CBP)."

And a U.S. admiral told Fox News they were coming fast and thick:

According to the Maritime Executive's report, citing Fox News:

The U.S. Navy's base security personnel are catching and evicting a steadily increasing number of foreign nationals - particularly Chinese citizens - who are attempting to glean national security secrets, a top U.S. admiral said in an interview over the weekend. Many of them have proper papers allowing them to visit the United States as tourists or students, but their presence on a military base is not authorized - and in many cases, may constitute a criminal offense. "Usually the cover story is 'I'm a student, I'm an enthusiast I want to see the ships,' that type of thing," U.S. Fleet Forces Commander Adm. Daryl Caudle told Fox and Friends. "We have to turn them around, and typically we will get the [Naval Criminal Investigative Service] involved. We will get biometrics if possible."

The Wall Street Journal has reported that the Chinese have tried to breach U.S. bases more than 100 times, and that was as of last year.

What's more, that was only the Chinese. Based on U.S. armings of Ukraine and Israel, it would seem logical that assorted Middle Eastern terrorist groups and Russia itself would have the motive to launch attacks, too.

But there's very little info out there, and the government seemingly wants this story to just come and go. Have we ever seen such a steep upturn in attacks on military bases as we do now? Nobody's asking that, either.

Yet there are so many bad things that may be going on with these attacks. Criminals, or spies, may be testing our responses. Someone may want to humiliate the U.S. as marauders enter the bases to pillage guns or secrets with all the guards dead at the entry gate. Some may be doing test runs. Some may just be random acts of barbarism unconnected to any state or cause.

What's this attack at Lackland, home of Air Force Intelligence and other sensitive operations, as well as basic training, about? Nobody knows and there is very little information out there. But one thing we can surmise from this is that when information goes suddenly blank on us, the truth is that something is out there that will reflect negatively on the Harris-Biden administration and its policies.

What was it? We can only wait for it, but it won't be pretty.

Image: U.S. National Archives, via Picryl // no known copyright restrictions