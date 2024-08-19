Barron Trump and his buddy Bo Loudon are introducing Trump to the youth vote

One of the most fascinating things about Elon Musk’s interview with Donald Trump was the audience demographic. According to X data, 77% of the people who tuned in were aged 34 or younger. This supports what a young man told me, which is that his generation is uninterested in old people’s media and looks only to alternative media for information. Now, it turns out that Barron Trump, working behind the scenes, and his friend Bo Loudon, who is the face of the duo, are working hard to show these young voters that Donald Trump may be old, but Kamala Harris is the one stealing their futures.

The moment that Trump stepped into the political arena in 2015, Melania went full Mama Bear, protecting Barron from public scrutiny. This was absolutely the right thing to do. However, now that he’s turned 18 and left high school, the 6’9” Barron seems to be breaking out of the protective barrier his mama created for him. In July, the previously camera-shy Barron enthusiastically waved to a cheering crowd in Florida:

🚨EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: MY FRIEND BARRON TRUMP GOT A STANDING OVATION FROM 45,000 PEOPLE IN DORAL, FLORIDA LAST NIGHT!



This is Barron's FIRST TIME at a rally and first time being announced!



Quite the big deal. Congrats bro!



Share to make this go viral! pic.twitter.com/eXjFx2Io9I — Bo Loudon (@BoLoudon) July 10, 2024

While Barron is still keeping a low public profile, he’s working with his friend Bo behind the scenes to change the election dynamic among young people. The mainstream media are ignoring them, but Fox and non-American media outlets are starting to notice. The Daily Mail, a schizophrenic outlet that swings between supporting Trump and attacking Kamala and attacking Trump and supporting Kamala, wrote that,

...Donald Trump has a secret weapon in his bid to reach Gen Z voters – his youngest son Barron, 18, and the teen's influencer best friend Bo Loudon, 17. The tech-savvy teens are busily briefing the 78-year-old former President behind the scenes on the new landscape of streamers and YouTube stars with millions of followers. They are now acting as a de-facto social media outreach team, according to DailyMail.com sources, wooing online stars who older aides might have never heard of to the Trump cause. It was Barron and Bo who lined up his 90-minute interview last week with Kick influencer Adin Ross which was watched live by 500,000 people – or 100 million total listeners if you believe the figures promoted on Trump's Truth Social account. The duo have also pressed the Republican nominee to forge close links with their favorite content creators, from YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul to billionaire business mogul Patrick Bet-David, host of the PBD podcast.

Bo Loudon, the face of this youthful dynamic duo, describes himself as “a 17 year old pro-Trump influencer who has reached millions through social media. Bo is a prominent user on Instagram, Twitter, and Truth Social. Bo is an ambassador for Turning Point USA, Students for Trump, and Today Is America.” Bo has 120,000 followers on X and another 134,400 followers on TikTok.

Bo frequently appears on Fox, as he did just yesterday with Laura Ingraham:

Rightful President Trump's X space with Elon Musk has been seen by over 3 BILLION PEOPLE!



74% of the 25 MILLION that watched LIVE were under age 34!



Kamala can't pay her way out of this and must FACE REALITY:



GEN-Z STANDS WITH TRUMP!



Share to make this go viral! pic.twitter.com/KUn6E3sH52 — Bo Loudon (@BoLoudon) August 19, 2024

If you scroll down Bo’s feed, his reach far exceeds his permanent followers. For example, his tweet about the number of Millennials, Gen Xers, and Gen Zers tuning in to the Musk-Trump conversation got almost 850,000 impressions:

🚨JUST IN: 77% OF THE 27 MILLION PEOPLE THAT TUNED IN TO TRUMP'S SPACE WITH ELON MUSK WERE YOUNGER THAN 34!



This is why the mainstream media is in MELTDOWN MODE!



Trump has the GEN-Z VOTE!



We know the FAKE NEWS won't report this.



Share to make this go viral! pic.twitter.com/M6Y8hBzwHo — Bo Loudon (@BoLoudon) August 13, 2024

According to an April poll from the Institute of Politics at the Harvard Kennedy School, only 9% of Americans aged 18 to 29 think the country is heading in the right direction, with 58% believing it’s heading in the wrong direction. Bo, Barron, and their followers, along with the 77% of young people in America who watched the Musk-Trump conversation, represent a real yearning for something other than the Democrats’ obsessions with race and sex. Bo speaks for these youngsters:

.@BoLoudon talks about the main issues Gen Z are focusing on and the Trump campaign connecting with young voters pic.twitter.com/3Bi52oJSgo — Fox & Friends First (@FoxFriendsFirst) August 14, 2024

Trump is smart to turn to the experts in his family circle to reach the youth vote because that vote is there for the taking. Let’s hope that this effort makes a difference as the election nears.

Image: X screen grab.