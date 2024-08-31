Democrats for despotic democracy

Today’s Democrats have several core beliefs, whether stated or unstated. One, repeatedly stated, is to “save our democracy.” Another repeatedly stated core value is the approval and promotion of abortion — for any reason — up until birth. (Or maybe just a bit after.) Because killing one’s kid is foundational to any democracy.

Another key plank in the Democrat platform is the rock-ribbed belief that the collective matters far more than the individual. (Thus, they greatly value the lives of abortion-supporters as a group while utterly denying the value, worth, liberty, and life of an individual baby/nonviable tissue mass.)

Democrats don’t care to bring up the irrefutable fact that those who value the collective over the individual are historically responsible for most of the death and destruction that have plagued the world. Period. And yet that is precisely what the Democrats purport to believe, if only because it appears to assure them perpetual power.

This leads me to their most cherished and deeply held belief, which is that they must hold power, because they alone know what is truly best for all — the Ruling Collective “serving” the Peon and Serf Collective. Any individual standing in their way must soon become “collateral damage” for the general good.

Thus, the government — meaning them — is democracy! Moreover, the government is science. The government is God. And the sooner the rest of us internalize this, the better. (Or else.)

Democrats have certain go-to tactics to go along with their beliefs, with projection being their favorite. Projection is deliberately accusing others of doing what you yourself are doing. And insisting that it is wrong, criminal, or even evil. This is the preferred tactic of today’s Democrats, especially as it applies to Donald Trump and MAGA supporters. Sadly, instead of calling them out for this, the mainstream media simply parrot the projections.

Let me say this as clearly as I can: knowingly accusing others of perpetrating the illegal and/or immoral acts that you yourself are committing is truly, heinously evil. On every level. And it is terribly destructive — to everyone, eventually including those who are doing the projecting.

Few — if any — politicians are “better” at this than Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. I hate to kill the “joy,” but America needs adults, and these two aren’t that. They are anything but. They are unlearned children in adult garb. Albeit dangerous ones, indeed.

Democracy is near death. Ironically, it is the Democrat party that is killing it. And it is not just “Dying in Darkness.” It is dying in broad daylight.

Democrats have tried to keep Trump off the ballots of as many states as possible, through every means imaginable. They previously did the same to RFK Jr. And they have sidelined President Biden himself. Voters be damned.

Via the IRS and other alphabet agencies currently controlled by the Democrat party, American taxpayers are essentially funding their own nation’s destruction, even if unwittingly. Ironic?

Not when you realize that Democrats’ only real value is the attainment, retention, and enhancement of power. Their power, and theirs alone.

Image: zenjazzygeek via Flickr, CC BY 2.0.