Kamala finally submits to an 'interview'… and it should be the end of her campaign

An interview it was not.

Kamala Harris shopped for months for a “moderator” that would make her look and sound competent and capable in an interview, and eventually she found what she was looking for. However, even though CNN's Dana Bash did her best imitation of a real journalist conducting a hard-hitting interview, Kamala Harris failed.

Unsurprisingly, Bash got no coherent answers from Harris who has had weeks to prepare for this event, so Bash retreated to fluff questions: about the phone call from Biden telling her he was ending his campaign! Boring, irrelevant pancake talk and with her teary-eyed claim about just caring for Joe first, probably untrue.

Then there was the clip about Tim Walz’s son crying at the DNC. CNN ran the tears-for-dad shot, but failed to include the clip of Walz angrily yanking the poor young man’s hand as his family joined together on the DNC stage.

Then there was the equally boring clip about the allegedly viral, “iconic” photo of Harris’ grandniece watching Kamala’s speech.

In short, the interview was a colossal waste of time.

Harris is absolutely incapable of answering simple questions. She gives new meaning to Gertrude Stein’s little platitude, “there is no there there.” Ironically, Stein said that about Kamala’s stated hometown, Oakland, California.

The CNN sit-down was supposed to be our introduction to her specific agenda, a clarification of her policies – on energy, immigration, the economy, transgenderism, etc.

Kamala’s amorphous views on each of these issues has long been clear since her 2019 failed campaign for the presidency. No fracking, no gas-powered cars, a completely open border, defund the police, dissolve ICE, transgenderism is great, etc. Her stated agenda then was the total destruction of America as founded. Tonight she said her “values have not changed.” On the other hand, she admitted, probably falsely, that she now supports fracking, gas-powered cars, a border wall, etc. The woman has no idea what she thinks, supports or opposes beyond what she thinks people want to hear. She has no core values and does not even know that she has no core values. She well and truly is an empty pantsuit, a woman without any knowledge of the issues she pretends to grasp, a woman who mistakenly thinks she is so smart, she can bamboozle the American people into voting for a cipher.

How did a scheduled one hour interview end up being eighteen minutes? Knowing what they were dealing with, CNN likely filmed at least an hour and a half or two hours of the conversation knowing it would have to be edited. But, eighteen minutes? At least half of it pablum?!

This should be the biggest wake-up call to the Democrats. They have chosen their candidate poorly. This woman is mentally challenged as is her vice presidential candidate. He blamed his lie about having been in combat in Iraq as a “grammar error.” That has to be the most disingenuous excuse for a series of blatant lies ever. There is something terribly wrong with this man.

Could it be that his thirty trips to China on their dime, his belief in the principles of Mao, suggest he is a tool of that communist regime? Uh, yes. Walz has been a terrible, authoritarian governor of Minnesota. His record there should be a warning to us all. He is not only to the left of Bernie Sanders, he is obsessed with the sexual deviances of young people, thus the tampons in boys’ restrooms, K–12!

The CNN interview, despite Dana Bash’s earnest attempt to make her seem viable, was a disaster of monumental proportions.

It exposed Kamala's total lack of knowledge of all the issues that plague us. She is like a high school activist who just discovered politics, a person who knows nothing but thinks she knows everything. She’s never grown past her father’s radical Marxist views; she’s never bothered to learn about the ravages of communism, socialism and the totalitarianism she supports but has no idea how these ideologies work in reality. Communism killed a hundred million people in the 20th century.

In short, Kamala Harris is dangerous. Her ignorance, when combined with even a little of political power, is always dangerous.

Even though it was CNN, the fact that a planned hour interview was truncated to 18 minutes should be the wake-up call of all wake-up calls. The Democrat party, as RFK, Jr. so eloquently expressed, has morphed into something it was never meant to be.

As currently constituted, it has shredded the Constitution, abrogated all election laws, has resorted to all manner of lawfare, bribery and corruption in order to retain power. It has become Stalinist in every way. Any American who is blinded by their naked immorality, their quest for eternal power, is a fool who will, if they cast their vote for Kamala Harris, be voting for his or her own serfdom.

Image: Screen shot from CNN video, via YouTube