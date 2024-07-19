Why Trump campaign won’t commit to a VP debate date

Isn’t it fitting that the party that is determined to destroy the country, impoverish the people with inflation, open the border to an illegal invasion, drain the strategic petroleum reserve with war on the horizon, and screw up the withdrawal from Afghanistan would also mangle a political campaign?

Of course they would — all with their national socialist media minions covering them, but truthfully while blaming it all on President Trump.

But now they’ve got a new problem. What do they do with the vice presidential debate when no one knows who the Democrat nominee will be?

MILWAUKEE — The Trump campaign on Wednesday said it would not commit to a date for a vice presidential debate, suggesting it was still uncertain who would be on the Democratic ticket. “We don’t know who the Democrat nominee for Vice President is going to be, so we can’t lock in a date before their convention,” senior Trump campaign adviser Brian Hughes said in a statement. “To do so would be unfair to Gavin Newsom, JB Pritzker, Gretchen Whitmer, or whoever Kamala Harris picks as her running mate.” The Biden campaign earlier Wednesday said Vice President Harris had accepted an invitation from CBS News to participate in a debate against Trump’s running mate, Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio), on Aug. 12 or Aug. 13. CBS News had previously extended an invite for July 23, though such a date seemed unlikely, given it was a week after the GOP convention.

True to form, the party of projection is trying to blame this debacle on the pro-freedom right. Meanwhile, there were more calls to end the “weekend at Biden’s” presidency, or at least his campaign.

Remember, these are the same folks who deem themselves eternally wise enough to tell you how to live your life, whether you can cook with a gas stove or drive a car with an internal combustion engine, and what rights you are allowed to have. They don’t know whom they want to run, but they’re sure that President Trump is a latter-day version of Hitler, the original social justice warrior, the leftist art student who blamed the privileged class for his failures.

