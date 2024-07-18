A fresh sitdown: Pelosi and Schumer tell Joe it's time to go

Joe Biden can't get away from it now.

As President Trump continues to rise in the polls, he's hearing from more and more top Democrats to get out of the presidential race.

According to The Independent of the U.K.:

Democratic leaders in the House and Senate have apparently told President Joe Biden behind closed doors that he cannot win the 2024 presidential election and should step aside – a sign that internal support for Biden may be hitting a wall. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer spoke with Biden face-to-face on Saturday and apparently made the case that it would be best if Biden dropped out of the presidential race, according to ABC News. That arrives on the coattails of a CNN report that claimed Representative Nancy Pelosi , a senior Democrat, told the president over the phone that polling indicates he cannot beat Donald Trump come November. If the reports are true, that would mean some of Biden’s closest political allies have serious doubts about supporting Biden’s bid to remain in the presidential race. That, is something that could potentially influence the president to reconsider his bid for the White House.

That must have been some phone call. According to CNN, one advisor says he's being "receptive" to the idea now, unlike the last time, when former President Obama and former top aide Ron Klain supposedly tried to pressure him to get out, which I wrote about here. Subsequent reports to that have claimed that Obama couldn't even get his phone calls in, so how this might have happened, or whether it happened at all, is unknown. But obviously something was tried.

And now the second effort was made.

While the claim that Biden was "receptive" is out there, and veteran newsman Brit Hume, speaking on Fox News after the Republican National Convention, said he thought it might be enough to persuade him that Democrats were finally succeeding at getting that guy out. Axios concurs, reporting that he may be out as soon as this weekend. The Biden camp, according to the New York Times, reports that Biden is "unmoved" by Pelosi's and Schumer's pleas to take one for the team.

There is probably more to this than just news of the effort by the Democrats' most influential players.

Why do I argue that? Well, because leaks are getting out. Nancy Pelosi hates leaks, she's known for her uniform wall of silence and unified force of votes, done through political muscle. CNN reported that she told Biden she had internal polls showing that he can't win and he demanded to see the polls.

That she can't dislodge Joe is bound to be frustrating as Biden's intransigence threatens to take down the coattail Democrats dependent on voter turnout from the presidential race with him. So, she is letting leaks get out. It suggests she isn't getting through, so she means to step up the pressure in a desperate measure by using the press.

That's supported by Rep. Adam Schiff's noises calling for Biden to get out, saying Biden's refusal to do so is threatening to cost Democrats control of the House and Senate, too, taking Democrats down with him. Schiff would know -- he is behind on fundraising to Republican newcomer Steve Garvey, a former baseball great, and the internal polls may be rather ugly there, too.

Two thirds of Democrats, the media notes again and again, don't want Biden in the ticket. Biden is blithe about the matter, however, saying he's going to win, and the preponderance of evidence so far suggests he has no intention of leaving the ticket, even if he takes the entire Democrat party down with him.

That serves the Republicans well, as anyone can see. That's what happens when you put a corrupt, fraudy, insecure guy into the presidency, and every one of those flaws now works against the Democrats now like a captured weapon.

Biden can't bear leaving office -- because he lines his pockets from public office, sees his wife relish her power from it, and needs to protect his family members from the long arm of the law. So long as he's in office, he's not in jail.

He also got into office through election fraud and manipulation, so why would he care what polls think so long as he has secretaries of state in his tree? They will take care of the election for him, regardless of what the polls say.

And of course, he's insecure, having a jealousy complex against President Obama and other Democrats who are more popular and not the shambling mess that he is.

It's made the problem intractible for Democrats, hoisting them on their own petard. Maybe if they had won the election honestly, with an honest candidate, they wouldn't be in this pickle. But it didn't, and now in a funny way, we are rooting for Joe to keep clinging.

They dropped themselves into this. Couldn't happen to a nicer bunch of vipers.

Image: Gage Skidmore, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 2.0