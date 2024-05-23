Leftists are emulating the Nazis’ words and the National Socialist Welfare State

You’ve probably heard by now that the nation’s far-left media went hog wild when they found a blurry and indistinct phrase in a background video image posted by mistake by a random Trump supporter—the fascist far-left has lectured us for decades on playing the “Nazi card” or in recent years supposedly violating Godwin’s “law”. And since we’re never ever supposed to mention these things, they give themselves free rein to project the very same slurs at the drop of a Hakenkreuz.

This is while their biggest lie of the last 100 years is running on fumes, being eviscerated by an increasing number of researchers and historians. Along with many others who have been documenting the growing number of similarities between the Nazi and Democrat parties.

One of these similarities is that they all use the same phrases and words to sell their societal slavery. In addition to all the other words that are suddenly verboten —oops, that’s probably not permitted by the PC “woke” crowd—some in the nation’s media have even decided that the word “globalist” isn’t allowed either.

Anti-liberty leftists are always using terms and phrases like classless Society, common good, socialism — emulating the Nazis —- including words like “woke” (which is another story for a different day).

The Nazis founded their 25-point agenda on the phrase Gemeinnutz vor Eigennutz which translates to the Common Good Before Individual Good; this was on their coinage and the phrase was found throughout their writings and speeches.

At the beginning of chapter five of his second book, colloquially called his “secret book,” Hitler stated, “I am a socialist. I see no class and no social estate before me.”

John Toland’s “definitive” biography on Hitler quotes a May Day speech, in which the socialist acknowledged his socialist ideology:

We are socialists, we are enemies of today’s capitalistic economic system for the exploitation of the economically weak, with its unfair salaries, with its unseemly evaluation of a human being according to wealth and property instead of responsibility and performance, and we are determined to destroy this system under all conditions.

Isn’t that a lot like today’s fascist far-left? So why doesn’t anyone ever accuse them of sounding like Nazis?

It gets even worse for the far-left when you compare their socialist national policy agendas.

An article in the April 1932 edition of The Atlantic entitled Hitler and Hitlerism: Germany Under the Nazis had a subheading that would sound very surprising and very familiar to the far left:

The Führer’s early goals included physical education, a return to rural life, health care for all -- and foreboding plans for the Jews.

With some very interesting points in the National Socialist agenda of Hitler:

1. Earlier marriage must be made possible by providing new housing facilities and such financial help as may be needed. 2. Education must train the body as well as the mind. 3. Medical treatment must be made available to all classes; hopeless incurables must be remorselessly sterilized 4. Public morals must be taken in hand and all entertainments, placards, and advertisements made clean. 5. City life must be broken up by inducing slum dwellers to return to the land.

But that’s just one source from 1932, how does the situation look to historians? Well, one very good assessment comes from a recent video from YouTube content creator TIK History — when he strays away from talking about tanks (that’s just an inside joke). He’s well-sourced and does not shy away from controversy, in one case producing a 5-hour video answering his critics on his Hitler was a socialist video.

He freely admits in that video that he used to believe in “socialism” and he used to believe Hitler was a capitalist who only put “socialism” in the name of his party to trick the workers. Upon doing significant research he realized his mistake and now sees that Nazism was in fact socialism. His most recent effort in this regard is titled The National Socialist Welfare State, seen below:

All of this is in contrast to one of the first stories from over 100 years ago from November 21, 1922, in the former “newspaper of record” that reported on Hitler and his “Gray-Shirted Army”; in what was the start of the left’s biggest lie, the fourth subhead of this piece announces the “Leader A Reactionary” and then a few paragraphs in… “There is nothing socialistic about the National Socialism he preaches.” Even though it’s a mystery as to the “factual” basis for this assertion given the errors in the story and when it was reported, and well into the piece, it curiously admitted that:

It is also said many ultra-radicals, including Communists, have flocked to his reactionary banner.

A contradictory claim since the lie has always been that left-wing communists have abhorred Nazis. But in this report, they are flocking to their supposed “reactionary banner.” Showing that even in the beginning, the left’s biggest lie was rife with inconsistencies, the breaking point of any false narrative.

Add it all up and you can see that it’s all been a lie from the beginning over a century ago. And now it should be stunningly clear with a growing body of evidence with the parallels between the Nazi and Democrat parties. Both used or use the same language, and both had a similar socialist national agenda.

D Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, former director of communications for a civil rights organization, and a long-time contributor to conservative websites.

