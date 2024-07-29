Well, Jill liked the Olympic ceremony

Well, we finally have a White House response to the Paris show. Someone liked it and her name is Jill:

First lady Jill Biden had high praise for the opening ceremony at the Paris Olympics this weekend, despite widespread criticism that the performance mocked the Last Supper. Biden led the U.S. delegation to the Olympics and called the opening ceremony "spectacular." Despite the festivity, heavy rain drenched the athletes from all nations as they paraded down the river Siene on boats. Biden remarked that the U.S. would have to work hard to top Paris' opening ceremony when the games are held in Los Angeles in 2028. “So, last night, it was just spectacular," Biden said in a statement. "The rain did not dampen our spirits…. Every step of the way, I was thinking to myself, oh my god, oh my god. How are we going to top this?"

We will have a tough time topping that presentation. Maybe we can ask the First Lady to head the creative committee. Yes, the moderate's wife is not a victim of the crazies that run the party.

Of course, there were some cool things in the parade, such as the teams coming in by boat. Unfortunately, no one is talking about the drag queens that stole the limelight from the U.S. athletes.

So here we are. Our First Lady attends a presentation that mocks the Last Supper and the wife of the Catholic President is cool with it. Not a word attacking that part of the show!

So what could possible top this presentation in Los Angeles? Here are some ideas. How about a U.S. delegation inclusive of undocumented immigrants? Or maybe a delegation of men who defeated girls in athletic competitions? We don’t want to forget anyone.

It's all about diversity for the Bidens now. The Catholic moderate and spouse are now woke.

Image: Paris Olympics