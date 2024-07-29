Murder rate in NYC remains 20% higher when compared to five years ago

According to a new study published by the Council on Criminal Justice, the homicide rate in New York City is 20% higher than it was just a few short years ago. Here’s the story, from a report out at the New York Post:

NYC homicide remains 20% above pre-pandemic levels — even as national average drops below New York City’s homicide rate remains higher than it was before the pandemic in 2019 — even as the national average has largely returned and even dropped below pre-pandemic levels, a major new national crime study has found. Homicide rates are up about 20% through the first half of 2024 compared to the same time in 2019, the Council on Criminal Justice’s (CCJ) newly-released Mid-Year Crime Report found.

Now I’m not convinced that the national average has actually decreased—I exposed this narrative previously—unless you’re using Bernie Madoff’s system of accounting as someone quipped online, but that’s beside the point, because that heightened 20% is quite a stunning discrepancy, and it’s important to consider the cause of such a drastic deviation from the norm, especially so because these are violent crime rates about which we’re talking.

So, take your pick:

Is it because New York City invited (directly and by proxy) third world individuals, many of whom are prone to criminal behavior, either for survival culturally, or are simply war-hardened, to live on the public dole?

Perhaps because “activists” have rubbed raw the sores of discontent and stirred angry misfits into politically motivated violence?

Maybe it was the elimination of the traditional system of justice that kept this nation lawful and orderly for so long, with officials and voters ushering in an era of “progressive” reforms like cashless bail, reparative “justice,” and “release rather than detention” the default in criminal cases?

Or, could it simply be the fact that the judiciary has been weaponized, and prosecutors and their respective offices have been devoting tremendous resources to taking down political opponents instead of dangerous criminals?

Well, all of the above.

To the first bullet point, from another NYPost item today:

Three people shot — one fatally — after overnight gunfire near Randall’s Island migrant center No arrests had been made early Monday. The NYPD reportedly is looking for at least two suspects, one of whom is believed to have fled on a moped with New Mexico license plates…. Could the assailants be involved in the “moped gangs” of South American (Venezuelan) thugs causing mayhem all over the Big Apple? Based on the very limited details, it seems like the most plausible explanation at this moment in time.

To the second bullet point, the NYPost report cited at the outset also included this detail:

Homicide across Gotham spiked severely during the 2020 summer of unrest….

If you recall, that was the summer that George Floyd suffered a drug-induced medical episode while under arrest after trying to pass off a fraudulent bill—BLM and Antifa thugs then went on “mostly peaceful” rampages, attacking and killing with impunity.

To the third bullet point, a mother of a man randomly shot in the head in Crown Heights said this:

‘[Crime] has gotten worse, and let me tell you the reason why it’s gotten worse. It’s because people are literally getting away with murder,’ Hollie said.

Rudy Giuliani cleaned up the violent crime in the city because he cleaned up the little crime in the city—permitting lawlessness only begets escalating lawlessness.

And to the last point: The political persecution and prosecution of President Trump, at the hands of Attorney General Letitia “Peekaboo” James and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, was a tremendous diversion of resources, both financial and manpower. How much taxpayer money was spent by these two Stalinist sickos to try to derail Trump’s run instead of using their delegated authority and purses to take down violent criminals murdering innocent New Yorkers?

As is the case with all political problems—hyperbolic but not untrue—we have only leftist, progressive, Democrat policies to blame.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license.