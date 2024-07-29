Kamala’s elevation is a sign of Democrats’ desperation

In every military engagement, the aim is to decisively defeat the enemy, launching them into a headlong retreat. The victorious army pursues and annihilates the routed enemy. The danger for the victorious army is that the enemy can regroup and stage a comeback. Despite the Democrats’ best efforts, their enemy—Donald Trump—staged just such a comeback, and they’re in the final phase of trying again to defeat him. This time, though, voters are finally seeing the moving parts behind the machinations.

After four years of non-stop attacks against Trump (the Russia hoax, the Ukraine hoax, the “very fine people” hoax, etc.), in 2020, the Democrat party power brokers supported Joe Biden, correctly viewing him as the only candidate whom they could cast as a moderate. Obama, with his jokingly expressed dream of a term that had no accountability, believed (correctly) that he could staff Biden’s executive branch and dictate policy.

Through an election half of Americans suspect was rife with fraud, Democrats dragged Biden into the White House. The moment he was installed, they destroyed those Trump supporters who appeared at the Capitol on January 6. (Many believe with some justification that January 6 was a set-up intended to create just the uncontrolled situation that resulted, allowing the idea of an “insurrection” to enter the leftist consciousness and justifying the brutal crackdown on Trump supporters.)

Image: YouTube screen grab (edited).

After January 6, Pelosi cemented the Democrats’ total government takeover by installing the National Guard and barbed wire around the Capitol building. Biden’s inauguration suddenly looked like a third-world coup. Pelosi followed that up with the partisan J6 Committee.

Meanwhile, the Justice Department didn’t stop with its purge of Trump supporters. It also arrested those close to Trump. In this, the DOJ was aided by corrupt attorneys general in both New York and Georgia, both of ran on platforms boasting that they would destroy Trump.

After leaving the White House on January 20, 2021, and returning to Mar-a-Lago, Trump decided to run for president again. That triggered the Biden Administration to launch a coordinated lawfare campaign to destroy him financially and, if possible, to imprison him—again, with help from those state AGs.

All of them underestimated Donald J. Trump, who was determined to fight, fight, fight. He took on all the fraudulent indictments head-on and carried out a presidential campaign at the same time. He dealt with a social media gag order by creating his own Social Media platform, Truth Social, that has guaranteed he always has a voice. And the Democrat lawfare campaign backfired, bringing Trump increased popularity and fundraising while one case after another fell apart.

Even as Trump soared with voters, Biden’s fight with senility became more and more difficult for the Democrats to hide. Trump, knowing that Biden would avoid a debate, made him an offer that he couldn’t refuse: a debate anytime and anyplace. Then, he accepted Biden’s conditions that the debate be moderated by CNN, without an audience, with controlled microphones.

The result was that the world saw Biden’s dementia. Suddenly, the Democrats—Harris, Obama, Pelosi, Clyburn, and all the others—could no longer gaslight voters into ignoring Biden’s rapidly advancing cognitive degeneration. With the writing on the wall, they maneuvered more or less in broad daylight to remove Biden from the White House. An obdurate Biden made the maneuver difficult.

The House of Cards came tumbling down when President Trump was almost assassinated in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13, 2024, and Corey Comperatore was killed. The Democrats lost their last ace up their sleeve, as Trump remained alive and more popular than ever.

All that was left—and there couldn’t be anything subtle about it—was to remove Biden from the campaign trail. Apparently using the threat of the 25th Amendment, they strong-armed him out of the office. And with much fanfare and no voter input, they maneuvered into his place the only feasible candidate they had, the impossible Kamala Harris.

We need to see Kamala’s ascension for what it is: Having failed to destroy Trump, they are now stuck with an obvious, panicked, undemocratic attempt to salvage a lost presidential campaign. Trump has routed the Democrats, and they are retreating into the convention citadel to await complete annihilation. Everything is in the open so even their convention shenanigans will be apparent to all. They are facing total and utter defeat, which includes losing not only the White House but the House and Senate.

President Trump needs to do what I am confident he will do. Advance in a headlong pursuit of the enemy until they are politically annihilated. Have no mercy. Take no prisoners. Only complete and unconditional surrender is acceptable.