Recent debacles show a concerted war on Western Civilization

Recent events, such as the pro-Hamas, anti-Israel, anti-America protests here and in France, the Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, as well as the “Last Supper” Olympic debacle, make it increasingly obvious that the radical left’s intolerance is not just of the political right, but of the entire Western social structure and its Judeo-Christian ethic.



The history of Western civilization is essentially that of mostly the Caucasian peoples. Their Indo-European forbears migrated out of Asia ostensibly in search of something better. They migrated to harsher northern climes where they exerted their innovative potential to prosper. The vast majority of mankind’s’ civil and technical advances have been generated by the progeny of these Caucasians and adopted globally by all races. Their goal was not to willfully and malevolently subjugate others, but to advance themselves.



But the radical left, in its vengeful and disingenuous newspeak, prefers to define their accomplishments in terms of “white supremacy.” Whites, now and in the past, have advanced solely by subjugating and oppressing people of color. Currently, whites constitute only 16% - 18% of the global population, and have never constituted anything approaching a majority. It is difficult to imagine how so few could have managed to deter the progress of the multitudes in Asia, Africa, and Latin America.



This increasingly manifest revenge of the globally “victimized” and “oppressed” is goaded into action by opportunistic, power seeking leftists whose concept of globalization is not a naturally evolving ethnic blending, but a hostile takeover of the ultimate oppressor - Western society. China and the Middle East smile in approval. Our Democrat party is O.K. with it, too.



And finally the West’s oppressive control over the fortunes of others is in jeapardy. With world population doubling in the past 50 years from 4 to 8 billion, and with declining birth rates in Western societies, they see the white population in decline and take delight in the prospect that global dominance by the white supremacists is waning and will eventually come to an end.



And what a different world it will be in the hands of the prospective heirs to the kingdom! Just look at the great strides Latin America has made in achieving global egalitarianism. And the enlightenment of the Muslim world has been breathtaking. The explosion of productive, liberal democracies in Africa is also a miracle to behold. China clearly has everyone’s best interests at heart. And India, as soon as it gets over being burdened by multicultural intolerance and dysfunctionality, will also be there to lead the way.



Once those white supremacists fade out of the picture, global prospects seem bright indeed.

Image: Margareths1, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED