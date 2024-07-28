Parody: A counterfeit Kamala Harris ad is comedy gold

Heres an ad parody that simply destroys the un-Democratic party’s first ad with undeniable humor.

A masterful sendup of Counterfeit Kamala’s first ad is out on YouTube, and it’s comedy gold.

Get a load:

Or view it here:

Kamala Harris Campaign Ad PARODY pic.twitter.com/5lBxvyTZ3o — Mr Reagan 🇺🇸 (@MrReaganUSA) July 26, 2024

You’ve probably heard that the left can’t meme. As of late, they’re also having a lot of trouble with humor in general. Sure, for years the story was that the left had a corner on comedy – according to the left. The problem for them is twofold, one they weaponized comedy against the pro-freedom right, and after a while that’s just become unfunny. The other thing is that they have to worry about all their ‘DE’ dictates, navigating that has taken the laughter out of the left. Note that the title of the video is clearly labelled: Kamala Harris Ad PARODY.

The current media contest is going to be a ‘David and Goliath’ or Rebels against the Empire in terms of the early Star Wars trilogy. Most amusingly, Counterfeit Kamala is going to be the left’s biggest liability. There is so much material to work with, even if she is over-produced, the previous cringe will be her undoing. Not to mention that the Un-Democratic party’s Kremlin coup shows they are complete frauds – which only makes for more fodder in the funnies.

This is one of those videos you’re going to want to share everywhere.

D. Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, former director of communications for a civil rights organization, and a long-time contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

Image: Screen shot from Mr. Reagan video, via YouTube