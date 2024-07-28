Isn’t it time that race truly shouldn’t matter anymore in America?

Isn’t it time that the preposterously biased media is told to go away?

Isn’t it time that the federal government is returned to what it was supposed to be, a limited body constrained by the Constitution and of, by, and for the people?

Isn’t it time that the folks that try to strangle democracy in the guise of saving it are put in their place?

Isn’t it time that we acknowledge that devout Christians silently praying outside of abortion centers are not domestic terrorists, but that those who deface our monuments, assault police officers, and burn down our buildings are?

Isn’t it time to recognize the necessary and divine primacy of two genders/sexes instead of pretending there are an unlimited number of them?

Isn’t it time to admit that “experts” and professors are anything but infallible?

Isn’t it time to assert that, no, after-school Satan clubs do not have the same right to our schools and libraries as any other group, because there is such a thing as objective morality?

Isn’t it time that someone noted that our climate has always been changing, often much faster than it has been recently? That the lakes of, say, Minnesota were created when, due to remarkably swift global warming, the two-mile-thick glaciers that had previously advanced as far as Missouri retreated to northern Canada many thousands of years ago?

Isn’t it time for college students to understand that, if they wish to be cutting edge and radical, they would now have to be conservative and traditional?

Isn’t it time to admit that, if invasive species are devastating our lands and waters, maybe every illegal immigrant from everywhere in the world isn’t necessarily a boon to our society?

Isn’t it time to honestly examine the long history of the Democratic Party — which is anything but democratic … or decent, for that matter?

Isn’t it time to objectively look at the history of Capitalism vis à vis Socialism and Communism and acknowledge that the former has been responsible for bringing billions out of poverty while the latter has been responsible for returning hundreds of millions to poverty — and for the deaths of many millions more?

Isn’t it time to acknowledge that, yes, America was founded on Christian values, which were responsible for much of its success (see Judeo-Christian work ethic) -- but that it does not have an official state religion? And that progressives are pressing for their beliefs to be institutionalized as an unofficial state religion?

Isn’t it time to make America great again?

Perhaps most importantly, isn’t it time that people were more afraid of the consequences of choosing to lie than of the consequences of choosing to tell the truth?

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License