In Canada, it's not murder, it's late-term abortion

The abortion argument has gotten out of control in Canada.

Per lifesitenews.com:

In a July 16 post on X, Liberal MP and abortion champion Dr. Hedy Fry stated that she was attending a conference to discuss the ‘risks’ posed to mothers and their newborn babies from legislation restricting abortion and contraception.

Dr. “Small” Fry took to X to post the following, replete with a picture of the Zoom meeting:

Reelected Co-Chair of Can Assoc of Parls for Pop Development (CAPPD), with Sen McPhedran. Concern at AGM [Annual General Meeting] over the risk to Women’s health & that of their newborns as extreme right govts deny access to contraception & safe abortion globally.

The risk to the health of newborns whose mothers were denied access to abortion? That’s like saying, “The risk to Jews who were denied access to Nazi concentration camps.” Earth to “Dr.” Mengele Kevorkian Fry: there wouldn’t be any newborns if abortion was ubiquitous.

It is also darkly amusing to note that progressives/leftists like Fry refer to anyone, group, or government that disagrees with them -- on anything -- as “extreme right” or “far right.”

Fry is a Canadian.

Canada has no law regarding abortion, meaning that babies can legally be murdered up to the moment of their birth. Progressive! Yay!

In fact, in 2011, while ruling on a case where a young mother strangled her newborn (and tossed the infant’s dead body over the fence and into the yard of one of her neighbors), an Alberta judge suggested that infanticide is merely a very late term abortion.

So, there you have it: murder is just an extremely late term abortion. Premeditatively kill a 59-year-old? Pshaw, that’s just “women’s health care,” albeit on a delayed basis!

Now that’s progressive, eh?!

Image: Screen shot from Hedy Fry video, via YouTube