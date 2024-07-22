Old Joe is out

Well, well, well -- they went and did it. Joe Biden is out of the race.

Of course, he’s keeping the office (for now). In the initial statement, Joe didn’t endorse Kamala Harris, but has now done so, and it appears that the Democrats are rallying around this choice. Will it stick? Who knows?

Only one thing is certain at this moment, so soon after the announcement: we are about to witness some serious chaos.

If they stick with Harris, which lucky contender will become her running mate? How can they not stick with the “first black woman Presidential candidate?” It wouldn’t just be blacks who would throw a fit if they replace her, but suburban white women will also rebel, likely even if they picked a white woman as a replacement, a la Whitmer. They have been well trained to hate themselves in favor of “diversity.”

Legally, only Harris can take over the war chest, so if they don’t stick with Harris, where does the money go? How does a brand-new candidate get a campaign up and rolling in mere days? Where does the “new” war chest come from? Time is short!

So it will very likely be Harris, but the VP question is now crucial. Was a backroom deal struck that Harris becomes a Manchurian candidate, and the VP selection the real deal? Harris is elected, then suddenly needs to “spend more time with family” or has some “life-threatening emergency?” Watch the VP pick very closely.

Meanwhile it’s still sinking in what a seismic shift this is, and the true state of the union won’t be known for days, or longer.

Now, more than ever, we must rally behind Trump and not let our guard down. We must not be complacent. We must vote. We must get our friends and family to vote. And if we can, we must help with the campaign, and watch the polls. The next four months are going to be one wild ride.

