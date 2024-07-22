Republicans or Democrats, conservatives or liberals—who is ‘extreme?’

President Biden and assorted members of the Government-Media Complex have recently called for Donald Trump and his supporters to “tone down their rhetoric,” even after Trump was shot. And despite the likelihood that he was shot, at least in part, because President Biden and assorted members of the Government-Media Complex have smeared him and his supporters as far-right, racist, fascist, Nazi-loving, white supremacists for the better part of a decade, Democrats and media members incessantly refer to Trump and his MAGA supporters as “extremists.”

And yet they are the ones who love employing Hitler analogies when speaking of more than one-third of the nation’s populace. So I will do likewise. When in Rome, right? This is as if Hitler called on Germans to dispense with their anti-Semitism or “tone down” their “anti-Jewish rhetoric.” It is preposterous on its face.

Let’s take a look at who is truly “extreme.”

Democrats claim Trump was responsible for Jan. 6 even though he urged his supporters to demonstrate “peacefully and patriotically” and offered thousands of National Guardsmen to protect the Capitol prior to that date. (Nancy Pelosi turned him down. Curious.) Now they won’t accept responsibility for Trump’s attempted assassination even though they have been calling him (and his supporters) Nazis/fascists/Hitler/extremists/domestic terrorists/far-right/deplorables/etc. for years on end.

That is who they are.

Democrats and their numerous sycophants believe in unfettered abortion up to (and maybe just a bit after) the moment of birth. Is infanticide not “extreme?”

They believe that the children who are allowed to be born should be encouraged to take hormone blockers and have their genitals mutilated in an effort to “change” sexes. Not extreme?

More?

Telling citizens they are to be “locked down” indefinitely, may have to give up their means of employment, and are not allowed to attend weddings—or funerals—of family members. Extreme?

Telling those same citizens they must allow an unvetted, experimental, mRNA “vaccine” into their bodies…multiple times…or else. Extreme?

Disdaining and attempting to decimate the protections afforded us under the Bill of Rights, trying to repeal the First and Second Amendments. Not extreme?

Believing the government has the right—via taxation—to take any amount of money from its citizens that it wishes, or deems its “fair share,” especially from successful ones. Extreme?

Intentionally leaving a border wide open to allow anyone from anywhere—terrorists, criminals, and the mentally and physically ill included—to enter the country, and then granting them more favors and rights than American citizens. Extreme?

Falsely and unjustly accusing your political opponents of doing—and being—just what you are doing…and are. Extreme?

Attempting to imprison—or possibly even assassinate—those same political opponents? Extreme?

Sadly, experience shows that Democrats and their numerous sycophants who read a piece such as this will promptly dismiss it out of hand.

Extreme?

Image generated by AI.